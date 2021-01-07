I get the feeling there was a lack of follow up after writing that letter.

Despite writing a letter to our federal delegation over their insistence that there must be some sort of issue with the November election, a couple of our State Representatives seemed a bit behind yesterday after the chaos at the US Capitol:

On Wednesday, reached by Forum News Service, the letter’s lead author, Rep. Elizabeth May of Kyle, said she condemned the mob violence in Washington, D.C. Pushed whether Congress should certify the Electoral College results today, something lawmakers say they intend to do, May demurred.

“Well, I’m not up-to-date,” May said. “I can’t make a comment on that. But the process needs to work its way through.”

South Dakota’s outgoing Speaker of the House Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican who signed the letter and attended a protest airing election falsehoods in Sioux Falls over the weekend, was also reached by Forum News Service but declined any comment.

“I really haven’t followed the news enough to know what’s going on there,” Haugaard said. “I heard something about some issue in Washington. But not enough to make a comment.”