SD Libertarian Party Leadership on yesterday’s riots at the US Capitol, quickly disavowing some of the nuts in his organization.

So I’m sitting in the Dr’s office today waiting for a regular checkup when I get a text from Gideon Oakes, chair of the Libertarian Party. In the note, Gideon wants to clarify:

“To be 100% clear, the Libertarian Party is the party of peace, and of principle. To join the national party, one must sign a pledge not to use force to achieve their political or social goals. The non-aggression principle is what binds all Libertarians together, and it is what drives our decisions and policy directives.”

And with that caveat, I question why he’s reaching out, and my thoughts immediately go to their communications director/ former PUC candidate Devin Saxon, or their East River Regional Coordinator/former Senate & momentary Gubernatorial candidate CJ Abernathey.

Because, of course. Getting back to my desk, I see..

The Libertarian Party’s recent PUC Candidate Devin Saxon disagreeing with his national party, and agreeing with a nut who thinks there a constitutional right to overthrow the government. And Libertarian Party’s “East River Regional Coordinator” being equally nutty and claiming that “the government started the violence” and that all of our elected officials should be charged with war crimes.

Brought to you by at least part of the Libertarian Party.