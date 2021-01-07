Finally! Something of a political nature on Facebook that doesn’t involve a riot at the US Capitol Building.
Congratulations School & Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner on your new …used car.
One thought on “Finally! Something political on Facebook not about the riots. Congrats, School & Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner.”
Congratulations Commissioner Brunner on getting the first car! May it serve you well!