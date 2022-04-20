I’ve been crazy busy with work this week as I head towards a couple days away from my desk to take my son to his assignment aboard the USS Montana (look it up, very cool). But in the midst of my prep. I did have a few moments to catch this article from the Mitchell Republic on impeachment.
It’s very interesting, as it mirrors much of what I’ve heard behind the scenes, that impeachment was not necessarily certain, but a few factors did drive the undecideds.
One factor was how the report of the committee spent way too much time dwelling on the Governor expressing her opinion, as opposed to doing the job they were actually there to do. Another, as cited in the article, was the letter from the Attorney General on the eve of impeachment:
While Koth said Ravnsborg’s letter was very well-written, he believes the attorney general should’ve taken the opportunity to speak to the House Select Committee, instead of waiting until the night before the vote to speak out.
“It was troubling to me that it was sent at that time, the night before we had special session,” Koth said. “It was troubling to me that he, for whatever reason, had chosen not to testify or talk with the committee. My understanding was he was invited to, not subpoenaed, so it troubled me that he didn’t put forth his side of the information prior to [the impeachment vote].”
We’ve got another 60 days until the entire matter comes to a head at the Senate Impeachment trial. I’m sure we’re going to hear far more on the topic.
10 thoughts on “If you haven’t read it yet, Mitchell Republic article provides insight into what happened behind the scenes at House impeachment”
The main factor driving the undecideds I have heard is the threats and promises of the Governor…not the facts of the case.
If you look at numbers also most undecideds who had a race broke for impeachment.
If they did not have an opponent or not running again they broke against impeachment.
That is the real story here.
I heard the same thing, Noem’s people strong-armed as many as they could into voting for impeachment vs looking at the facts.
Ravnsborg had a chance to discuss the facts before the committee and refused up until the last second when he sent a letter to the main body that he couldnt be cross examined on. It doesn’t seem like Jason is very interested in fact finding either.
Seriously, the facts have been released and none of them supported Impeachment legally. It was all political.
Bull. His actions after the fact, his nonsensical story about what happened, as well as available evidence from the investigation very much support impeachment.
What evidence???? Give specifics.
Looks to me like the more interesting story is at South Dakota public broadcasting.
31 similar cases—20 no charges at all and the other 11 were minor traffic citations.
I read the story. The other examples have some reason for the distraction – weather, victim was intoxicated or down towards the ground, in the roadway, etc.
Secondly, they didn’t involve an elected official with a documented history of using his position to get out of traffic violations.
Thirdly, they didn’t lie about it.
I read the story. Koth believes Ravnsborg was distracted by his cell phone. But the investigation revealed Ravnsborg’s phone was locked for 90 seconds before the crash so whatever the distraction was, it wasn’t the phone.
This makes me think Koth wasn’t paying attention to the report of the investigation, so what’s distracting Koth? Why doesn’t he know this, if he has followed the investigation as closely as he claims?
This is on a par with Goodwin declaring that nobody calls 911 after hitting a deer, he’s hit 6 and never called 911 himself. Hey, never mind that any vehicle damage over $1000 has to be reported to law enforcement and it’s a class 2 misdemeanor if you don’t. It’s also a class 2 misdemeanor if a body shop repairs a car that hasn’t been red-tagged.
Our legislators aren’t doing anything but embarrassing themselves with these statements. .
Was it this faulty reasoning which convinced so many of them to vote for impeachment?
What are they smokin’ up there?
Just the facts, mam.
Not rumors, not emotional tirades, not opinions, not heresay.
Just the facts, mam.