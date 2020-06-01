In case you were wondering what local dems think about rioters.. Posted on June 1, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 3 Comments ↓ Here’s the apologist headline this AM from former Dem State Senate Candidate Cory Heidelberger over at the far left Dakota Free Press: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
I see Cory sucks on the exhaust pipe of the DNC and follows the talking points about ANTIFA not being an organization.
Cory loves his violence. I wouldn’t doubt he was at the Empire Mall last night.
Just like Cory, Antifa is for fascism; they want a “1984” type world where an elite group-elite for their power, not their brains or worthiness or morality-rule over the rest of us.
Anyone who questioned whether Hamburglar was demented before need not wonder-he has shown his mental issues to the world.
The one thing I would say, Pat, is that I wouldn’t say “local dems”; Cory is one sick individual whose mother apparently didn’t show him enough affection. He is responsible for his own statement, and I doubt if all local dems support his lunacy.