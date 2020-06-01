Your thoughts on last night’s riots? Good Job Governor Noem & Mayor TenHaken

In watching the coverage of last night’s riots, I have to commend Governor Kristi Noem and Mayor Paul TenHaken for prompt, decisive action last evening in response to those who took what was an event that the community should be proud off.. and ended it on a sour note.
Governor Noem and Mayor TenHaken and took proactive measures to safeguard lives and property in the face of people who just wanted to cause chaos. That was no protest at the empire mall.. it was a riot, and an exhibition of lawlessness. People wanted to vandalize property and possibly find an opportunity to possibly steal stuff and just to cause problems.
And to the best of their ability, law enforcement shut it down. We should be especially thankful for the skill and professionalism of the law enforcement agencies that were on the front line, such as the SFPD and SD Highway Patrol and numerous others.
It is a sad time when we have riots and looting. Having an orderly protest is acceptable. Governor Noem and Mayor TenHaken are examples of true leaders that step up to protect our people and property.
The national response has been amazing. Rushing in and killing dumb kids caught-up in the excitement serves the globalist/Soros’ agenda.
Will Soros call this off, or will he let thousands get killed?
Will Jesse Jackson’s Black Panthers continue, or will they be given quiet dirt naps?
This is the same cast, slightly different script as 2016.
Our governor’s decisions are all correct. The Mayor of Sioux Falls has some work to do in his community for letting this kind of thing fester?
President Trump made all the right calls in my view, as well.
Just to remind everyone of what happens when conservatives riot (video below). My instincts told me that when this was dropped, a whole lot of globalist operatives hiding-out in tunnels .. bit the dust, and it triggered the deep state to plan the very worst it could muster, which we are seeing now, and which we will likely see quelled and countered.
https://youtu.be/Q6rSxJnpGNg
The tree of liberty is watered with ..
This is a very dangerous honeypot, but necessary to preserve liberty (pre-crime prosecution is un-US-American).
Check out how quickly this was rolled-up to generals within our own military:
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=6d4c71ffc63e6dd41c9dbaecf05cc8bc
I’m afraid we’ll be seeing some folks commit suicide after this fails .. or they’ll disappear.
Globalists and neocons/libs: You wanted a fight.
YOU’VE F-ING GOT ONE.
“our governor’s decisions are all correct”
should read “our governor’s decisions on this issue have all been correct in my opinion”
#2019hemp
Governor Noem has been exemplary in leading us since the very day she took office. Her clear judgment, even in the face of unprecedented crises, defies sufficient superlative description. There is no governor in this land that has been better. She deserves our unqualified thanks and continued support.
Jesus, you are a sycophant.
Funny, I didn’t see a post from Jesus here; did it get deleted?
Ed loves the taste of boots.
https://www.theverge.com/2020/5/31/21276044/police-violence-protest-george-floyd