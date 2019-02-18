In most expensive Governor’s race in History, Dems spent nothing.

The Rapid City Journal has a story up regarding how the 2018 election was the most expensive race for Governor in South Dakota History. But… it looks like at least one participant in it was a useless appendage:

At least $13.73 million was spent on South Dakota’s recent race for governor, which appears to have been the most expensive race for governor in the state’s history, according to a Journal analysis and historical data from a watchdog group. and… Meanwhile, reports from the South Dakota Democratic Party showed no coordinated expenditures in the race for governor. and.. Stan Adelstein, a prominent businessman and Republican former legislator of Rapid City, spent a total of $5,820.51 on radio ads and an ad in the Journal, all supporting Billie Sutton.

Read the story here.

So when it was all on the line in the most expensive and competitive race for Governor in the state’s history, Democrats spent nothing.

And in fact, a disaffected Republican (who is also one of Stace Nelson’s big donors) spent more than the entire State Democrat Party to try to get the Democrat candidate elected.

Food for thought.

And I’d just repeat my prior endorsement to give Ann Tornberg 4 more years as State Democrat Party Chair!

