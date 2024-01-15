The ick factor just got turned up to 11 this morning with a story from The Dakota Scout how former candidate and current prison inmate Joek Koskan is trying to explain the nuances of incest to the court as a way to reduce the sentence he received for his crimes against his daughter and society:
Koskan argues he shouldn’t be required to register on the sex offender registry because the incest was “consensual.”
“Furthermore,” he writes, “incest is more similarly situated to bigamy than to aggravated incest as both bigamy and incest require consensual relationships that are prohibited by law and not offenses involving minors or forcible acts. Both bigamy and incest are considered non-violent low level felonies.”
and..
Koskan is representing himself. His lawsuit was filed in Federal District Court for the District of South Dakota.
Read the entire story of creepiness here.
Again, ick.
9 thoughts on “Joel Koskan tries to argue that his incest was “consensual,” so he shouldn’t be on sex offender list.”
Just the kind of thing the Board of Pardons and Parole love to see put in writing. Makes for a very quick “denied” at his hearing.
Absolutely piece of human garbage. Makes the original plea deal even more disgusting.
Deception is Satan’s only weapon. This is pure unadulterated evil.
Classic child molester mentality. “I did nothing wrong. I loved that little girl! She loved me!”
Its why the sex offender registry was started…..these guys don’t get it, and they are never gonna get it. So you need to know who and WHERE they are. They reoffend 95% of the time. 50% of those are caught; the others just go back to their old ways.
Its in their wiring.
Sounds like he should consult with Ted Klaudt for legal advice. These arguments are just about that dumb.
This will have the exact opposite effect intended. He’s writing lengthy legal arguments that underscore his lack of remorse.
TELEGRAM FOR JOEL KOSKAN! TELEGRAM FOR JOEL KOSKAN!
Every pedophile in the world will tell you their victim consented. And THAT IS WHY THEY PICK KIDS….they can groom and con and reward and punish them into “consent.”
Koskan is that amazing combination of dumb, ENTITLED, AND arrogant.
Dakota Scout shut off comments on the story. I’ve never seen them do that.
There is a special place in Hell for people like him.
His daughter was a child when this started.
She could NOT consent.
Period.
Again – a special place in Hell.