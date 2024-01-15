Joel Koskan tries to argue that his incest was “consensual,” so he shouldn’t be on sex offender list.

The ick factor just got turned up to 11 this morning with a story from The Dakota Scout how former candidate and current prison inmate Joek Koskan is trying to explain the nuances of incest to the court as a way to reduce the sentence he received for his crimes against his daughter and society:

Koskan argues he shouldn’t be required to register on the sex offender registry because the incest was “consensual.”

“Furthermore,” he writes, “incest is more similarly situated to bigamy than to aggravated incest as both bigamy and incest require consensual relationships that are prohibited by law and not offenses involving minors or forcible acts. Both bigamy and incest are considered non-violent low level felonies.”

and..

Koskan is representing himself. His lawsuit was filed in Federal District Court for the District of South Dakota.