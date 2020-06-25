Johnson Introduces Legislation Protecting Mount Rushmore

Washington, D.C. –U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) today introduced the Mount Rushmore Protection Act. This legislation prohibits the use of federal funds to alter, change, destroy or remove the likeness, the name of, or any of the faces on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

“These presidents championed the cause of freedom,” said Johnson. “Those seeking to remove these iconic faces are undermining the contributions these leaders made in pursuit of a more perfect union. Removal would do nothing to move our country forward.”

Full text of Johnson’s legislation is attached.

Mount Rushmore Protection Act by Pat Powers on Scribd