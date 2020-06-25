Johnson Introduces Legislation Protecting Mount Rushmore
Washington, D.C. –U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) today introduced the Mount Rushmore Protection Act. This legislation prohibits the use of federal funds to alter, change, destroy or remove the likeness, the name of, or any of the faces on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
“These presidents championed the cause of freedom,” said Johnson. “Those seeking to remove these iconic faces are undermining the contributions these leaders made in pursuit of a more perfect union. Removal would do nothing to move our country forward.”
Full text of Johnson’s legislation is attached.
Mount Rushmore Protection Act by Pat Powers on Scribd
Let us hope Mr. Johnson’s law does not prevent federal funding from supporting the necessary destruction of buildings and yard cleaning or changing of parking signs at the memorial too.
Is it not protected already?
this feels like a lot of feel good legislation
The monument and buildings are probably protected from vandalism. I think his bill would prevent any commission or future president from demolishing it by way of a regulation or presidential executive order. Like the name of Harney Peak was changed by ex order. Look how loony some of these mayors and governors letting rioters tear down any statues, Even of Union soldiers who fought in freeing the blacks.
I don’t believe it is the blacks behind it but anarchists like Antifa who are acting just like the Nazi brown shirts in the 1930’s.
People need to take a close look at the founders and the current leaders of BLM. All self acclaimed Marxists. You won’t find that info in the Lame Stream Media.
“Lame Stream Media”, as in mainstream media? Do you care to share which sources fit in that name?
Create an issue out of thin air and legislate it. Seems like a good use of the good congressman’s time.
I don’t think the Congressman made this issue up, OST President Julian Bear Runner has been calling for the removal of Mt. Rushmore. Knowing how Dusty Johnson runs, I’m sure he’d rather be spending his time on something else too but looking at what is going on elsewhere in the country, I guess this is necessary.
It isn’t, but Gov. Noem really needs to keeo herself in the national news cycle and Rep. Johnson is looking to boost his conservative credentials with the Neal Tapio wing of the SDGOP.
Lord knows neither one has the spine to call for an investigation into IHS being sold defective PPE from sham companies due to cronyism in the current federal administration.
does this mean there’s a shantel krebs wing of the party out there too?
OMG! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! Congressman Johnson you are the best! A true American Patriot! God Bless South Dakotans who will vote for the greatest Congressman South Dakota has ever had!
I never thought I would see the day when a law such as this bill would be if enacted would be necessary.
Meanwhile his party and Dear Leader are pushing ahead with destroying health care, denying COVID-19 is returning in a big way, and falsely claiming that taking down statues of traitors is our biggest problem.
Anon at 8:35, you are confused, the Republicans are not destroying health care, they are restoring it.
The Democrats attempted to destroy health care with the ACA, which was designed to fail, so it could be replaced with a government-run, single-payer system like the Indian Health Service. That was Obama’s final goal, government-run, single-payer, socialized medicine. Under fee-for-service, a dead patient is a loss of revenue. When you are dead you don’t pay insurance premiums or medical bills. But under socialized medicine, a dead patient is a cost savings. The Democrats’ goal has always been to force everyone into government-run, single-payer health care, such as is found on the Pine Ridge Reservation, where life expectancy is the lowest in the Western Hemisphere, on a par with Haiti. Most of us are savvy enough to figure out you get better care if your insurance company and your doctor work for you, not the government.
Anonymous 8:57, you are wasting your time trying to use reason and logic with anyone who call Trump “Dear Leader” in a mocking way like that. It’s funny because anon would probably support a dictatorship with the Dems in control. Anon 8:35 is just another mindless Trump hater who can’t move on and accept facts.
Well, I don’t see how continuing the quest to repeal ACA with no replacement improves health care. Hannity last night asked your guy what his agenda is for, God forbid, a 2nd term and the answer was laughable. He has no plan. And where is proof that ACA was just a nefarious plot to get to single payer? You know that is not what Vice President Biden is proposing.