Johnson Votes in Favor of Coronavirus Funding

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives approved $7.8 billion in emergency supplemental appropriations to assist the response to COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus:

“The U.S. must continue to act swiftly to combat the Coronavirus,” said Johnson. “America needs a vaccine and treatments, and our clinics need test kits. This emergency funding will allow the U.S. continue to prepare expediently. I’m thankful Congress put politics aside to deal with this public health crisis.”

###