Libertarians file candidate for Legislature. Democrats still only have 4

Yesterday, Alexander Martin, a candidate running for District 20 State Senate as a Libertarian filed paperwork with the Secretary of State to kick off his race. Currently, Democrats only have 4 candidates total who have filed for the State Legislature. (Just FYI, GOP is at 74 and counting)

When Libertarians have one quarter of the number of people who have filed for office that Democrats do… That’s probably not a good sign for the Democrat Party.