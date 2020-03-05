Libertarians file candidate for Legislature. Democrats still only have 4

Yesterday, Alexander Martin, a candidate running for District 20 State Senate as a Libertarian filed paperwork with the Secretary of State to kick off his race. Currently, Democrats only have 4 candidates total who have filed for the State Legislature. (Just FYI, GOP is at 74 and counting)
When Libertarians have one quarter of the number of people who have filed for office that Democrats do… That’s probably not a good sign for the Democrat Party.
Wiki “Mike Vehle (born November 17, 1949) is an American politician and a Republican member of the South Dakota Senate representing District 20 since January 2009.[4] Vehle served consecutively in the South Dakota Legislature from January 2005 until January 2009 in the South Dakota House of Representatives District 20 seat. He was a lifelong Democrat until deciding to run for office, when he switched his voter registration to Republican. Having been a lifelong Democrat is considered the rationale for his liberal voting record while serving in the state legislature”.
Alex should just get an AFP endorsement and run as a Republican ! A fake Republican/Libertarian has to be better than a fake Republican/Democrat. Why can the Republican Party field a REAL Republican ?
You cares about a stupid label……..unless you are a Libertarian. Run on what you stand for and don’t tread on me.
Mike Vehle worked for Jim Abdnor and has never been a Democrat.
The language is familiar to what has been said about others. Hmmmm