Keep Senator Greenfield in your prayers today as well.

I’ve been grumbling lately about how my left hip has been bothering me lately, a remnant of a high school motorcycle accident that left me in traction for a couple of months. I’m a side sleeper, and obviously, if I sleep on it, it puts pressure on the joint, it hurts so I can’t sleep, yada, yada, and so on.

But noticing the health trials a couple of familiar faces around the state capitol are experiencing as of late, I really have nothing to complain about. I found out last evening that my long-time friend and Senate President Pro Tempore Brock Greenfield is facing some more serious health issues lately, and went in this morning for major surgery.

Please keep Brock and his family in your prayers today, as he’s addressing some serious health issues:

** Update **

I’m hearing Brock is back in his room, and quite sore, but thankfully doing well.

