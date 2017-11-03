KELO Radio covers the SDDP/Clinton campaign controversy. “Business as usual…” “Going to do it again.”

Todd Epp from KELO Radio covered the big story on the Hillary Victory Fund dumping over 2.25 Million into the SDDP for laundering, only to be returned to the Hillary Clinton Campaign, coming after the Politico Donna Brazile story where the former Democrat Chairwoman called the practice unethical:

State Republican leaders call it money laundering for the Hillary Clinton for President campaign. The South Dakota Democratic Party says the nearly two and a half million dollars that circulated through the state party in 2016 is business as usual. The state’s Democratic Party got caught up in the firestorm of former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile’s book excerpt in Politico this morning. Brazile essentially accused the Hillary Clinton Presidential campaign of usurping the DNC–including fundraising. South Dakota was one of 32 states that was part of a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC. Brazile suggests it was a dodge to get around campaign donation limits for individuals versus higher limits for contributions to political parties. and… “It is unprecedented that a national presidential campaign send over $2.25 million to a South Dakota political party for purposes of washing funds to make them “legal” to return to the candidate,” said S.D. GOP Chair Dan Lederman. “It also shows how much their party was controlled by Hillary Clinton.”

Read it all here.

The thing you need to listen to is the audio of the interview with SDDP Executive Director Sam Parkinson, as he justifies the practice since Democrats consider it ‘business as usual,’ and admits that they are “going to do it again.”

Yes, political parties are going to conduct joint activities with their national parent. But the Democrat’s extreme money laundering aspect of it – passing 2.25 Million – through a local political party for purposes of avoiding campaign finance limits is unheard of, and utterly unprecedented in South Dakota.

And it deserves all the scrutiny that it has placed Democrats under.

