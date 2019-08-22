KELO Radio reporting that Dems had same problems in 2010, SDGOP Chair roasting SDDP’s ‘honesty.’

Todd Epp over at KELO Radio has posted a new story regarding South Dakota Democrats’ being investigated by the Federal Elections Commission, and the audit as a result of their faulty campaign finance reporting. Suffice it to say that it’s not the first time:

In 2010, the FEC said the party understated disbursements in 2009 and 2010 by about $42,000. The agency said the SDDP did not keep proper records on how much staff was spending on federal election and state election projects and not properly allocating the costs. The party made an over $16,000 in-kind contribution that was over the limit to a Congressional candidate.

Read the entire KELO Radio story about the SDDP’s prior FEC audit problems here.

The story also contained a statement from SDOGP Chair Dan Lederman pointing out that their latest troubles might be a matter of the Democrat’s chickens coming home to roost after they helped Hillary Clinton game the campaign finance system:

They laundered millions of dollars for Hillary and now the chickens are coming home to roost for South Dakota Democrats @SoDakDems. Bernie supporters got burned and Hillary bypassed campaign finance limits. Thank you South Dakota Democrat Party for being so honest and transparent.

Ouch!