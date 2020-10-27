KELOland picks up on the story I posted on IM26 and Amendment A conflicting with firearm laws

After I had posted a story yesterday on proposed ballot measures on marijuana laws potentially conflicting with federal firearms statutes yesterday, a related story appeared on KELOland.com.

Without any attribution of where they read it, of course, because it’s KELOland:

If South Dakota voters approve proposed Constitutional Amendment A that would legalize recreational marijuana for people age 21 and older, or Initiated Measure 26 that would legalize medical marijuana, South Dakota’s would-be gun buyers could find themselves in a legal jam. That’s because one of the questions the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives asks on its firearms transaction record is, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” The form goes on to note, “Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”

