KELOland’s story on the Taffy Howard congressional announcement doesn’t seem to have done her any favors..
Howard will try to capitalize on a shift within the Republican Party that is largely based on loyalty to former president Donald Trump. She has positioned herself to the political right of Johnson, a popular imcumbent who has held the seat for three years. Howard has echoed Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, and has criticized Johnson for voting to voting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Maybe she shouldn’t have been part of the Republican bashing “Dynamic Duo” at the pillow guy forum and signed that letter.
People might get ideas..
4 thoughts on “KELOland’s story on Howard’s announcement says she echoes “Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.””
Except it’s not baseless…as we’ve seen in Arizona. There’s that…
You mean where the GOP funded audit showed Trump lost by even more votes? The stolen election comments are completely baseless and not even this site should give you clowns the platform to spew your BS. You lost. Get over it. Trump was gaslighting the gullible voters like yourself way before the election even happened so he could claim fraud after he lost because you were all preconditioned to accept that conclusion. DUMB DUMB DUMB.
Here is a more thoughtful take on the integrity of 2020’s national election than what was provided by KELO’s hit job:
https://plainstribune.com/pdf/trumpwoninalandslide.html