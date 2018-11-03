Kristi Noem encourages you to remember…. Posted on November 3, 2018 by Pat Powers — 23 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I see Billie has a new ad too.. about his “real” neighbors. Curious.. does anyone know how close you have to live to be a real neighbor? Like.. in rural SD, what qualifications must be met? I assumed in these small towns and such that basically anyone in yor communitu is a neighbor.
first to remain on topic this ad is a great ad cuz it uses Billy’s own words against him and on policy liberal policy
Secondnoem’s ad was effective about his neighbors because if you had him making an ad responded to it you must have been effective
Her ad is a lie and it’s been proven. All the ‘neighbors’ in it attended the state GOP convention this past summer. She’s nasty and will do anything to win.
http://www.mitchellrepublic.com/opinion/4522870-letter-neighbors-locals-know-sutton-best
So what? They are republicans who DONT support Billie. Billie attended a Democrat conventions in support of Hillary. Whats your point? Everything in the ads against Billie are true. Literally. Sorry you dont like it. It amazes me how many people he has brainwashed with his “nice guy in the cowboy hat” act.
Um, and they all said Amen!
Oh you missed the sarcasm in my comment anon 5:08 as I sm for Noem. And this is an article about ads. So i commented about ads. Which is on topic.
Most folks I talk with are:
1) Registered Republicans.
2) Disgusted with the campaign Kristi’s run.
3) Resigned to the fact she’ll likely be our next governor.
Hopefully we’ll have a better option in 8 years.
If Democrats didn’t try to decieve voters and lie about how Conservative they are, their campaign could focus more on her. Billie was asking for this since his FIRST ad when he LIED about passing an anti-corruption law. Or when he tried to hide who he supported for President (which he still hasn’t addressed) or how he is on tape trying to advocate for a personal income tax. His response “I do not support a state income tax.” When your opponent is a blatant liar, you need to let the voters know.
Why is Kristi struggling to reach 50% ?
Why doesn’t she have a commanding lead?
Why are South Dakotans so unsure about her?
Because she’s a viciously negative campaigner and South Dakotans don’t like that.
No, I’m not 100% thrilled with the campaign ads. I would have kept a more positive tenor. I’m pleased they’ve made changes, and I like the new direction. Regardless, I vote for my ideals. That means diehard Republican. That means strong police. That means low taxes and strong families. That means voting against the “full communist” flag burning free speech hating open border lunatics Billie has never once denounced (and may secretly support). I voted against the taxpayer funded late term abortions that PP zealots demand. I voted against gun confiscation & I voted FOR the death penalty. I voted for Larry Rhoden because he’s a terrific guy, ready to lead the senate. I voted against the party of loudmouth jerks, who corner people in elevators, make false allegations, tear down & burn Dusty Johnson signs, and chase decent Americans out of restaurants.
And again, they all said AMEN!! Agree 100%!
Because:
Why is Kristi struggling to reach 50% ? When you have someone lying about their record, it puts you on the defense from the start. People are thirsting for something different but they don’t want to pull the trigger. She needs to convince them she’s not DC and that her connections will help (hint, hint) not hurt her. Going against a blatant liar is difficult at best..
Why doesn’t she have a commanding lead? same as above
Why are South Dakotans so unsure about her? see the above and because they are uninformed or have been disinformed…
Right, that’s why he runs ads highlighting Kristi’s blatant lies about him. And the closest “neighbor” in her ad lives 8 miles away from Mr. Sutton.
A friend of mine lives in the very west side of Sioux Falls. I live in the east side. We are 9 miles apart and that does not qualify as being neighbors – rural or urban.
She’s not running a smart campaign. Not that she has in the past but she has displayed her true colors: she’s nasty. I really enjoyed Billie’s response to her question during a candidate forum in which she asked him to explain why he’s running as a Democrat. Backfired on her and it was hysterical!
Well to get technical, In a rural community, neighbor is a generalized term. And does anyone actually know where Billie boy lives? It isnt on the ranch like every ad suggests. He lives in town. In a house his wifes grandma bought them. So technically, its a pretty broad sprectrum on who his neighbors are. The Rozebooms, in his new ad, are neighbors to Billies parents who live 20+ miles from Billie.
Sure. Of course. Or there’s this.
https://www.facebook.com/550555429/posts/10161005844280430/
Bet KELO won’t research or retract or revise based on that…
KELO is pushing Dems and wants races to be “interesting”
more BIASED than ever toward Dems
I live in Sioux Falls. More accurately, Harrisburg. Are you familiar with west river? Are you familiar with ranches? Do you know how many acres just ONE cow needs (x a herd)? Do you know how many acres it requires to form a good and profitable crop? I didn’t think so.
8 miles is a neighbor in west river. 38? that is now, the guy was TWO miles previously. Once a neighbor, always a neighbor. I wonder where Angela K. grew up and if she really knows SD and should be reporting on it like she thinks…
Regardless, her ‘report’ or ‘fact-check’ only focused on the definition of a ‘neighbor’ and came to ZERO conclusions… The rest were their opinions (and what to disprove an opinion? you can’t!!!).
Exactly. I have noticed especially in Gregory county, that you better not say anything about the Suttons!! Especially the fact your not voting for him and why. They have people ready to get on your case about it. That in itself is unacceptable.
So you’re saying they have a goon squad? If that is the case, it is heinous indeed.
1. Billie says the Democrats are right on the issues.
2. The Democrats are socialists on the issues
3. Billie works in a bank, owned by capitalists, providing investment advice to other capitalists.
I want to know what kind of advice he is givingZ
