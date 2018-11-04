Kristi Noem and Mike Pence to be joined by Senators Lindsey Graham and Cory Gardner!

From my mailbox:

Hey everyone! Monday’s Rally with Vice President Mike Pence just got bigger!

Vice President Mike Pence and Kristi Noem will be joined by

Senators Lindsey Graham and Cory Gardner!

More than 1,000 South Dakotans have already RSVP’d. You don’t want to miss this rally. It is a once-in-SD-history kind of event!

