Kristi Noem and Mike Pence to be joined by Senators Lindsey Graham and Cory Gardner!

From my mailbox:
Hey everyone! Monday’s Rally with Vice President Mike Pence just got bigger!
Vice President Mike Pence and Kristi Noem will be joined by
Senators Lindsey Graham and Cory Gardner!
More than 1,000 South Dakotans have already RSVP’d. You don’t want to miss this rally. It is a once-in-SD-history kind of event!
What about her former congressional colleague from neighboring Montana and now Interior Secretary, Ryan Zinke?….. Oh yeah, I forgot…. Never mind…..
Oh, and it should also be interesting to watch Lindsey try to inject the Kavanaugh controversy into our state governor’s race as well….
#ButHowWillHeDoIt?
He could point out that at least one Kavanaugh accuser has already admitted lying under oath.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-11-02%20CEG%20to%20DOJ%20FBI%20(Munro-Leighton%20Referral)%20with%20redacted%20enclosures.pdf
He could say the federal investigation found no evidence of the accusation’s veracity. He could point out that our next SD Governor will appoint 3 Supreme Court justices, so we need someone in Pierre whose view won’t be swayed from the facts by unfounded, untrue hashtag twitter-mob allegations. He might remind SD voters that we need a governor who believes in the rule of law and the presumption of innocence. But as the ‘objective’ media say Billie is a good ole rock solid pro-life conservative, he probably backed Kavanaugh loud and proud. Or did he? Do you by chance recall the mystery of the dog that didn’t bark?
Or, maybe he could point out that the second attempt of a FBI inquiry was severly limited by the Republican controlled Senate.
Or, he could explain to us how a discussion about Kavanaugh has anything to do with the South Dakota Supreme Court
And as far as the rule of law, well, maybe Congresswoman Noem could start, or should of started, by requesting a greater respect for the rule of law when it comes the House investigation of Trump and the Russians.
#IMustHaveStruckANerve
Both waste of time and resources. Graham was awesome! He could see right through the scam just like the rest of us with our eyes open…
Why does Graham defend Trump so much, while his late friend, McCain, couldn’t stand him?….
#AwesomeNaught!
Kompromat, that’s why. Someone has to have some dirt on him.
You know… the fact is JKC, it is concerning that what happened to Kavanaugh and the a**holes who put him thru it are he same group of a**holes that Billie belongs to and has never denounced. We are not a sovereign state. What happens nationally needs to be taken into consideration since, you know, we are part of this Nation. Does that make sense to you?
So much for states’ rights, huh?… What I am talking about is whether some issues are really germane to a gubernatorial race and how the GOP in South Dakota have literally been throwing every and anything against the wall in a hope something sticks and stops Billie…. So I was just wondering how Pence might try to bring Kavanaugh into the debate…. Hey, what about the caravan too?….. And is there a way that Cruz’s father can be brought into this too and his Lee Harvey connection, what do you think?
#NeedMoreMud4Wall
#TheOtherWall
And who the bulk of his money has come from… Nope, they’re not going to want anything in return.
The real question is why Noem would even need a single one of them to come stump on her behalf in a state this red.
Need? Not sure she ‘needs’ them. Nice of them to offer though. She and Pence have been friends for many years.
To my knowledge, neither Graham nor Gardner are gay, so unclear as why that is relevant. If you don’t live in a cave, this isn’t an issue
What Kristi has shown time and time again is that she doesn’t stand for anything. She follows the money and the (R) behind her name. I’m not a huge Billie fan because he’s not liberal enough. There are many things I don’t agree with him on..But, he’s diplomatic and he listens, which is good enough. At least good enough for S.D.
What is it that you stand for RJ? What you have proven to be a fan of is hate and to judge others you don’t know. Remember the hateful things you said about the FHA and GOP? I still do.
Why should your opinion be taken seriously when you make such judgemental comments…
“This foundation promotes “racism, , homophobia, ethnocentrism and misogyny so of course they support Kristi.” -RJ.
I care about morals and ethics. I’m totally fine with people that are gay or Jewish or immigrants.
Is this what you consider to be moral…
“The GOP as it stands currently
Is composed of racist, homophobes. who will soon be irrelevant.” -RJ
I care about ethics and the rule of law, and that is why I see the difference between LEGAL and illegal immigrants. Something that many refuse to acknowledge.
I stand by what I said. Hope that you treat others with kindness Anonymous.
How am I able to treat others with kindness when I support the GOP, I’m a racist and homophobe… right? Maybe instead of telling others what to do, you could take time to examine yourself? You said you had patients, right?
Of course you stand by what you said, you’re so blinded by hate and anger you refuse to notice the truth. Would you treat Richard Grenell with kindness, how would you explain to him the GOP is composed of homophobes?
What kind of conflict do you encounter when a Democrat, an Obama volunteer is arrested for vandalizing a NYC synagogue? You just look away, because you want to hate Republicans?
Why are two senators, who are South Dakota senators showing up to stump for a Gubernatorial candidate?
This just doesn’t make sense and it totally stupid.
Kristi must be in bad shape to have POTUS AND VPOTUS coming into Red South Dakota to plead for voters.
When Thune was running against Daschle, did Bush or his VP show up? Honestly not old enough to remember …
She’s run such a terrible and negative campaign…
Well we now have one thing clear.
RJ is an unrepentant bigot. No different that a Grand Wizard in his white hat. And just like the Grand Wizard, he can’t even recognize his bigotry.
It’s clear to me that Michael Avenatti pushed at least one woman into making false claims against Kavanaugh, and the Justice Department needs to pursue that case wherever it leads. Looking at the world through striped sunlight wearing striped pajamas would be good for him.
If you were to size this front loader ?
Is the AFP paying for the Grahamnesty appearance ?
I’m surprised Kristi chose the one GOP senator who is least popular with conservatives to come out and campaign for her in the most conservative part of South Dakota. She really has been in Washington too long.