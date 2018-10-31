South Dakota Right to Life video in support of Kristi Noem, explaining how Billie Sutton caved to the left on pro-life legislation. Posted on October 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 45 Comments ↓ Jon Hansen talks about his experiences with both Billie Sutton and Kristi Noem on pro-life legislation FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
First good ad I’ve seen.
Jon isn’t being completely truthful. Maybe he didn’t do his homework. Jon?
Great ad, but what did Kristi do to stop federal funding for Planned Parenthood?
Actually, starting in 2019, PP will be ineligible for federal money as a result of a regulatory change done by the Trump administration. You realistically can’t cut off that money through Congress because Billie Sutton’s fellows Democrats oppose it. That Democrat opposition is why it’s so critical that Kristi and her House Republican colleagues consistently held the line and pushed back against liberal senators in Billie Sutton’s party during the Obama administration, voting to uphold all the current pro-life limits on federal money. Now we have a Republican in the White House and can finally use the cover provided by Kristi and House Republicans to cut off PP.
Remember:
Kristi has 100% career pro-life rating. Billie doesn’t.
Kristi was endorsed by Right to Life. Billie wasn’t.
Kristi supported a pro-life presidential candidate.
Billie didn’t.
The only reason why Billie wasn’t endorsed by righ to life is because he is a Democrat. Pure and simple.
Tara, please stop spreading lies. You have no factual knowledge. Billie was not endorsed by RTL because he has a wishy-washy voting record that is far inferior to Noem’s voting record. We put the two voting records together for comparison. Billie’s simply didn’t stand up. That’s the “only” reason.
Baloney…….show me where they have endorsed pro-life Democrats.
HERE’s the link to the roll call vote on HR 6157 – the final reconciled version of the government omnibus spending bill- that includes HHS related funding (including funding for abortion providers). The vote took place on Sept 26th, 2018.
– Noem is recorded as a YEA vote on final passage of that bill.
So actually we’re 100% correct . She voted for abortion funding.
http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2018/roll405.xml
This is why I don’t consider Noem pro life. She’s far too politicaly opportunistic.
Wrong. Because of the Trump Admin’s Title X rule proposed in May and to be finalized this month, PP will not be eligible for federal funding in 2019. The pro-life groups understand this, and so they gave Kristi a well-deserved 100% rating.
This is a fantastic ad! Of course it wont do a bit if good for the people who think abortion is “antique” and “settled”.. heaven forbid people do what they can to fight the massacre of humans.
But for some of us that’s the question. What has Kristi actually done? She talks.
What has Billy done and better yet, what WILL he do, is the question. He is surrounded by pro abortion people (wife, LG) so chances are very good he talks the talk but will never walk the walk. (No pun intended.)
What has Kristi done…….HERE’s the link to the roll call vote on HR 6157 – the final reconciled version of the government omnibus spending bill- that includes HHS related funding (including funding for abortion providers). The vote took place on Sept 26th, 2018.
– Noem is recorded as a YEA vote on final passage of that bill.
So actually we’re 100% correct . She voted for abortion funding.
http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2018/roll405.xml
RTL must know something you don’t as they scrutinize the bills and their decision is based on that analysis.
But we’ll take your word for it… (that was a joke in case you were wondering).
I’ve been meaning to ask, Tara. Are you pro-life? You were SO behind Lora who I know is pro-life and now you’re all over getting a Democrat into the mansion when there’s THREE justices to be appointed. Even you should know having a D appoint those would be progressively devastating to our state.
Yes I am pro life across the board. If you are truly pro-like you wouldn’t be against killing babies in cases of rape and incest. Correct me if I am wrong, but I don’t think RTL endorsed Hubbel when she ran against Daugaard. They need to stay out of politics, both sides. Abortion should not be exploited to raise money and win elections. Now I feel the same about the Democrat party to. Work on changing hearts and let the law be left up the the Supreme Court. All it does is divide people.
I’ve heard the Argus and Kelo are in the field with another poll. This will tell the tail.
I’m surprised Pat hasn’t mentioned it.
Two more liberal polls with no credibility
This is a family-friendly blog. If I want to read about “tail” I’ll go elsewhere.
Yet another desperate attack. Sutton is a pro-life Senator and you know it. Right to Life should knock it off.
So why, then, did he vote against HB1101 in 2017? HB1101 was to increase the penalty for performing an abortion of an unborn child capable of feeling pain.
Inrease the penalty on who, the Mother?
Read the bill Tara.
I don’t feel like reading it that is why I asked the question.
Tara – so no personal accountability in educating yourself? Just repeating the talking points of the Dems? Get a brain and not just spew the rhetoric
I was just asking a simple question. Common courtesy.
https://rewire.news/legislative-tracker/law/south-dakota-bill-increasing-penalty-20-week-abortions-hb-1101/ The Dr. Shouldn’t it be the Mother too?
I think FOR has a better handle on this issue than you do, elK. You can’t believe Sutton because he claims to be moderates but is not. A moderate DOES NOT like the policies of Bernie. Billie should knock off the charade.
RTL. Stupid Auto-correct.
You might want to check Billie’s voting record. Clearly he is not a liberal.
He never scored above the 40th percentile in the conservative unions ranking… Oh wait, until this year when he was running for governor and trying to pretend to be a moderate and lo and behold, he scored a 73%. So, I’ll go with assuming the true Billie is the liberal one based on his first seven years and not the fake one he’s been pretending to be for the last year.
Right to Life is a shill for the Republican party.
The fact is, if Billy caved on this, imagine how he’ll cave to the liberal democrats who have actually FUNDED his campaign and want their money’s worth. The only reason he’s even in this is because of out of state, extreme left dollars POURING in to his campaign. It’s not Billy who will govern, it would be the far left. Just think of the leading democrats in DC. They will be relentless as they know how soft he is. No experience and no backbone. God help us if he should win!
God will help Billie. He’s a believer in Jesus Christ. Have some faith people.
Right, and according to one of the mailers we received, Sutton has read the Bible twice. Next he’ll be interpreting it for us. What are we suppose to do with that information? Has God given him extra powers?
Good grief, Tara. And this is why we should support Billie?! You might want to check Noem’s creds in this area too.
You guys are trying to scare people into believing he’s some kind of evil guy that is out to destroy SD……I believe Sutton will do just fine. Give the guy a chance.
Tara, the voters in your community have spoken time and time again that you are not credible and your judgement not trustworthy. Anyone you support is reason for people to vote the other way.
I can see why the good old boys have a problem with me. The special interests are still trying to sell a $20 million plus lake project to the people. But the 80% of the people that didn’t vote are not going to buy into it.
Fortunately, after Tuesday, we won’t need to.
Just ignore Tara people. She likes talking in circles much like her role model Billie. I have yet to see her say anything factual that isnt biased.
Everything she has said about Sutton she has said about Hubbel… Come on, guys, just give him a chance. No thank you, he’s not worth the risk.
Imagine Billie’s cabinet appointment: Tara as education Secretary, Kathy Tyler as agriculture secretary; need I go on?
Great idea. And Billy could appoint Sister Simone as Secretary of Health……………………. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muReZAsbSBE