The Ballad of Billie. He has a hat.. and liberal policies Posted on October 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 49 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
You forgot that he also has $375,000 from an ultra-liberal Washington DC group called Democratic Action.
This is a great song!
It has a nice ring to it, my daughter is singing along.
Great song! captures everything you need to know about this race.
Anyone, who thinks voting for him will be change for the better or that he and his liberal wife would be a good fit for SD are mistaken. And yes I can bring her into this.. she obviously tells him how to vote, and will have a say in everything he does. Oh but wait! You say.. he cant get things done anyway with republican majority up there.. well to an extent that is right, but listen to that. “He cant get things done.”.. nothing will get done.. and anything good that keeps our conservative values he will veto. And even if it comes back to over ride that, what a bunch of BS we will have to deal with.. just a joke. People are falling for a joke.
I don’t get this “SD values” stuff. Everyone should have the same values because of the plot of land they were born on? I’m voting for Billie specifically because I don’t want 4 more years of one-party rule with no checks and balances.
#fool
You forgot to mention you want a state income tax, more abortion rights, and other liberal policies. I for one don’t want what Billie is selling, and I don’t care about his supposed likability; I am voting for someone who aligns with my values, and that is Noem, not Bernie Sutton-sorry-Billie Sutton.
Not even close Tara. He would like everyone to believe that but far from the old school Democrats.. my family was Democrats.. not anymore. That party is not the same as they used to be. He should have ran as an Independent rather than a Dem. There is obviously a reason he chose not to.
Yes there is. Do you know of an independent organization like the DNC that would pour money into his campaign? Me either.
He can bring it back which would be great for SD. His Granddaddy was a conservative Democrat who convinced the Republicans to eliminate the personal property tax. Now get positve and stop with the Billie bashing. Thanks.
Thanks for helping me figure out who to vote for, Tara. Before I make my decision, I need to find out what Kristi Noem’s granddaddy did about taxes. Obviously grandchildren do what their grandparents did.
Get off this blog if you dont like it. Billie isnt going to “bring” it back Tara. Cause hes a liberal. And his wife is a liberal extremist. Go cry somewhere else.
Tara speaks as a Conservative and knows Billie will bring Conservative principles to Pierre. Stace Nelson the Bull Elephant is for Billie. We all desire good government and it is time for transparency. Dredge the river, drain the Pierre swamp and lets get Billie in there to clean er up!
Tara a conservative? Hahahahahaahahha, good one! If you think Waste-of-space-Stace is the lodestar of conservatism you are also making me laugh. Thank goodness I’m not drinking milk right now.
Stace hates Kristi because she chose Rhoden as her running mate. He can’t stand that he came in second to Larry a second time.
You can label me what you want. I really don’t care, do you? We are all pretty much alike in that we want what’s best for SD. Let’s get that country boy in there. He’ll will do a great job.
Stace is not for Billie. Where’d you get that from? He says neither are conservative enough for him but even he knows Noem is BY FAR more conservative than Sutton.
Ladies and Gentleman our next Governor of South Dakota: Billie Sutton
Democrat media source, Don Lemon, says white men are ‘the biggest terror threat in this country’. What’s a democrat to do?
Uh, condemn violence, perhaps? WTF are you even talking about?
Didn’t you hear Donny Lemon say that? He is such a moron, and his network is a farce. Get with it, Ike.
What does that have to do with Billie Sutton?
Isn’t Billie Sutton a white man? I guess I have to vote for Kristi Noem because she is a woman and not a “terror threat”.
If you’re going to use that logic, then you must believe that women are bad drivers. You can’t vote for Kristi unless you want another Janklow incident. Best to just not vote, right?
o_O
You are either purposely or just in general missing the point.
Hmm.. she knows Billie? Ok. So do I. For a hell of a lot longer than she has. I know him, his family and his wife. And the only conservatives in that group are Linda and Cindy.. and they are voting noem.
Funny ad. And true. He’s a liberal and trying to hide it. Wish he was could be a man and admit it. Oh well, I’m happy to vote for Kristi
He likes Bernie’s policies. That should make any of you who think he is moderate get the picture. If you like Bernie’s socialist, anti-American policies, you can continue to claim Billie is a moderate.
They have accused him of favoring the income tax because he once said the words “income tax“. He is a liberal, well, he must be a liberal because he’s a Democrat. Both are untrue, of course. Putting those lies out in the form of a song is catchier but still just as deceptive.
I cannot recall another Republican ever running such a dishonest, nasty campaign as Kristi has this year. Negative campaigns I have seen, but not this kind of deceitful, nonstop attacking. It’s very disappointing.
Were those not his words, or were they dubbed in?
His own words. AND the laughter came not after Billie suggesting it, the laughter came after the chairperson’s comment. Billie was serious.
Sorry. I forgot about the “Billie is pro-abortion” lie. And the “Billie supported Bernie” lie. How can anyone still be supporting this joke of a campaign? If she somehow manages to tear him down enough to win, she will be the most unpopular governor in SD history.
Kristi’s got a fake smile; she’s a brat.
Funny. I smell another poorly sung ballad on the way!
Lies? His own words. Was Billie lying about Billie? Either way, Kristi is using his own words and libs still want to say she’s lying! What color is your sky?
I voted for Kristi in the primary. Her fight with Jackley at least had some bit of truth to it. But this stuff nauseates me.
I’m not a fan of the negative stuff either but how do you rebuke someone who is not telling the truth about themselves? She uses his own words so that is not a lie.
I am tired of the negativity as well so I know what you mean there. It won’t make me not vote for the conservative though…
Noem bringing the Washington political mud slinging to SD politics.
#walkinto
You want to know who has a great smile, and a pretty face?
Lora Hubbel.
grudznick just states a fact.
Now, start measuring who is how much insaner than most, and Mr. Sutton is maybe riding on Ms. Hubbel’s hump.
How many of these anti Noem posters are the same person, making it appear Billie has more support than he does. Get a moniker and use it!
It’s not hard to tell a candidate’s political philosophy. In Billie’s case, look at statements he made only two years ago. He voted for Hillary but really preferred Sanders. Then look at the political party platform they are running on. Then look at who the big donors are. Facts don’t lie. Don’t be fooled.
He is running on his own platform like Trump did.
I don’t support Billie, but I’d rather have him for four years than have Noem for eight.
You sure about that? Three justice appointments in the first year could cause alot of damage for much longer than eight years…
Anon 6:29 must be part of the Mark Mickelson 2022 campaign.