As spotted in Huron. Democrat voting day is Nov 8. Posted on October 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 19 Comments ↓ As spotted in Huron, we would encourage Democrats to wait and vote on November 8 for Eric Bliss for State Senate. (I won’t tell them if you don’t.) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Haha… Ignorance is Bliss!!
Pretty scary to think people like this are even running. Has to be a democrat. And is he even US or SD citizen? What the heck is up with that?
Clearly a reused yard sign from 2016 when the voting date fell on Nov. 8.
That is humorous. But Eric’s a sharp guy who knows the date of the election. Anonymous at 11:58 has it right — a supporter saved the sign from two years ago.
Encouraging others not to vote, or vote incorrectly, or spread misinformation about what day to vote on, etc. are all antithetical to democracy. Don’t care what party you support, we should all be able to agree that everyone should participate for the good of the republic. Any effort to suppress voting is un-Patriotic, un-American, and immoral.
Ike,
I then assume you are opposed to the common Dem strategy of inducing Libertarian candidates and financing them with an intent of siphoning votes from the Republican.
They are doing it now in Montana and Indiana right now.
I wholeheartedly condemn any such action. Everyone should vote, and I also support making election days federal holidays. Democracy isn’t a spectator sport.
That’s not voter suppression, Troy. The classic voter suppression sponsored by Republicans is requiring voter ID and then limiting people’s ability to access such an ID by shutting down issuing locations. Another is like in ND, where they require a voter id but then don’t allow tribal ids that don’t have a physical address and utilize a PO Box. Nothing wrong with voter id but the actions they do after that usually make it shady. Remember when Gant and Powers tried to limit voting on reservations in SD and Krebs fixed that when she took over?
You knuckleheads! He has the wrong date on his signs, it doesn’t matter if he reused them, white out the wrong date and use a marker and put the right date. He’s suppressing his own vote if his supporters take the time to read his sign. Especially Huron’s minority community many of which can vote that Bliss is trying to appeal to. They may grab a sign from him and actually not vote because his sign has the wrong day. Voter suppression in this instance is solely on Mr. Bliss.
Wrong.
“…we would encourage Democrats to wait and vote on November 8 for Eric Bliss for State Senate. (I won’t tell them if you don’t.)”
…is, in fact, attempting to suppress the vote. Yeah, it’s obvious to me that statement is “tongue-in-cheek”, but perhaps to your “minority community” that subtlety is lost. The right and moral thing to do would be to inform the person who put the sign out that there’s an error, not mocking and propagating the mistake – I’ll also tell you if you have broccoli stuck in your teeth or if there’s toilet paper stuck to your shoe.
Ike…
I live in Huron. Our minority citizens — whether refugees from Burma or new Americans from South of the Border — know full well when and how to vote. I suspect they also don’t need or want your help recognizing subtlety.
“I live in Huron.”
My condolences. I’ll be sure to not make the mistake of travelling all the way to Huron to inform voters of the correct dates. Thank you so much for the heads up.
Of course you know that my comments weren’t directed at them – but you go ahead and trash those strawmen if it makes you feel better.
Condescend much? That close cousin to slander was what I was responding to, not your remarks on voter suppression, which were merely trivial.
Pity ≠ Condescension
Straw everywhere!
Wrong.
“…we would encourage Democrats to wait and vote on November 8 for Eric Bliss for State Senate. (I won’t tell them if you don’t.)”
Yep, you caught him suppressing all of the liberal voters that hang out at DWC. Don’t fall for it Tara!
Plenty of liberals here – and plenty of conservatives at the other blog. God forbid we participate in political discussions that affect all of us – wouldn’t want to mess up a perfectly good echo chamber, right?
Hold on. This is a blog post… that is a yard sign from the candidate advertising to the community! Don’t think there’s any virtue in trying to turn this incident on the website. Candidates need to be on top of their own campaign, period. Not voter suppression. It’s a mistake.
By the way, Eric Bliss did run last time. His opponent was and is Jim White, highly respected in Huron and in Pierre. Vote Jim White!
To save money, Dems don’t take PAC money here; Eric tapes over the 8th and put on the 6th.
Some Hoot likely peeled it off to be funny.
Also as many as 20 Tyler Volesky signs have been taken.
Cowardly
I live in Kingsbury and it happened here too. Did not know about Huron