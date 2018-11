Congresswoan (and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate) Kristi Noem was in Brookings last night for the dedication of the new addition to the local Gracepoint Wesleyan Church.. which is also the site of probably the largest gathering of trick-or-treaters in the region. I had it commented to me that there had to be over 2000 people in attendance, with lines 400 people long at one time.

Not a bad way to spend the Halloween before the election!

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...