Kristi Noem pro-life Campaign postcard in mail

Fresh out of my mailbox comes a postcard from the South Dakota GOP noting how she’s the only pro-life candidate for Governor:

15 Replies to "Kristi Noem pro-life Campaign postcard in mail"

  1. Anonymous

    So the poll is out, and apparently Sutton has dropped 4 points. Will continue to drop as people become aware of his Hillary love.

  2. JKC

    Yep, if a Republican starts playing the abortion card, then you really don’t need a poll to prove that this is a 50/50 race…..

    “…..Do we have the footage, yet, of a guy dressed in doctor’s whites, wearing a black cowboy hat, while sitting in a wheel chair and performing an abortion?…… We must get on that one ASAP!…..”

  3. GOPDAD

    Like Dems when they play the race, sex, etc…card? Can you please tell me of a pro life candidate that has EVER had a fundraiser sponsored by PP? Sutton just sat there and said its not true when we have all seen the video? Its like the Wizard of Oz. Pay no attention to the pro life guy at the PP fundraiser!

    1. Jenny

      Planned Parenthood provides affordable contraception to millions of men and women, but the abortion- obsessed far right never mentions that. .
      If the right wing spent as much time and money on educating people on birth control there would be less abortions to begin with.
      In this day and age it is extremely easy to not get pregnant to begin with but the GOP focus is always on ostracizing women for having abortions. It’s a bit hypocritical. I have used PP services for contraception services and was very impressed with the affordability and treatment I got there. I suppose I will be called a slut though for stepping into the place. That’s the way the SD GOP abortion-obsessed people are.

    2. Anonymous

      And, how do we make sense of the claim that pro-life politicians want to take away women’s reproductive rights? Sutton is somehow the exception? He’s personally pro-life, but wouldn’t prohibit a woman from choosing abortion? Would he sign a pro-life bill if given the opportunity? Would he sign a pro-abortion bill?

      Leftist logic.

      1. Jenny

        What I’m trying to say is PP is not all bad, it has provided millions of people birth control to avoid having an unwanted pregnancy.

  4. T

    Billie says he’s pro-life. Kristi can’t win on this one.
    She is so defensive, it’s laughable.
    Couldn’t respond to one question in the debate, without naming Billie. Ugh…

    1. Anonymous

      When Democrats lie repeatedly, it’s probably a smart idea for her campaign to call it out. Like she said “If He really believed everything he says he believes he would be Republican.” Planned Parenthood doesn’t host fundraisers for pro lifers.

  5. Anonymous

    After the debate, most people I talk with are saying that Sutton is likable while Kristi seems mean spirited and tacky.

    1. Anonymous

      Nothing, but being unlikable can hurt one’s electoral chances. Kristi is unlikable. It was one thing when she was running against that stuff Jackley; he made her look good. However, Kristi’s personality and demeanor do not compare favorably vs Sutton.

