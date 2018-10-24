Kristi Noem pro-life Campaign postcard in mail Posted on October 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 15 Comments ↓ Fresh out of my mailbox comes a postcard from the South Dakota GOP noting how she’s the only pro-life candidate for Governor: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
So the poll is out, and apparently Sutton has dropped 4 points. Will continue to drop as people become aware of his Hillary love.
has dropped 4 points from what? This is the first public poll isn’t it?
Yep, if a Republican starts playing the abortion card, then you really don’t need a poll to prove that this is a 50/50 race…..
“…..Do we have the footage, yet, of a guy dressed in doctor’s whites, wearing a black cowboy hat, while sitting in a wheel chair and performing an abortion?…… We must get on that one ASAP!…..”
That line is tired and played out already.
But so true, huh?
Like Dems when they play the race, sex, etc…card? Can you please tell me of a pro life candidate that has EVER had a fundraiser sponsored by PP? Sutton just sat there and said its not true when we have all seen the video? Its like the Wizard of Oz. Pay no attention to the pro life guy at the PP fundraiser!
Planned Parenthood provides affordable contraception to millions of men and women, but the abortion- obsessed far right never mentions that. .
If the right wing spent as much time and money on educating people on birth control there would be less abortions to begin with.
In this day and age it is extremely easy to not get pregnant to begin with but the GOP focus is always on ostracizing women for having abortions. It’s a bit hypocritical. I have used PP services for contraception services and was very impressed with the affordability and treatment I got there. I suppose I will be called a slut though for stepping into the place. That’s the way the SD GOP abortion-obsessed people are.
And, how do we make sense of the claim that pro-life politicians want to take away women’s reproductive rights? Sutton is somehow the exception? He’s personally pro-life, but wouldn’t prohibit a woman from choosing abortion? Would he sign a pro-life bill if given the opportunity? Would he sign a pro-abortion bill?
Leftist logic.
What I’m trying to say is PP is not all bad, it has provided millions of people birth control to avoid having an unwanted pregnancy.
Billie says he’s pro-life. Kristi can’t win on this one.
She is so defensive, it’s laughable.
Couldn’t respond to one question in the debate, without naming Billie. Ugh…
When Democrats lie repeatedly, it’s probably a smart idea for her campaign to call it out. Like she said “If He really believed everything he says he believes he would be Republican.” Planned Parenthood doesn’t host fundraisers for pro lifers.
After the debate, most people I talk with are saying that Sutton is likable while Kristi seems mean spirited and tacky.
What does being likable have anything to do with leading a state as governor?
Nothing, but being unlikable can hurt one’s electoral chances. Kristi is unlikable. It was one thing when she was running against that stuff Jackley; he made her look good. However, Kristi’s personality and demeanor do not compare favorably vs Sutton.
“that Stiff, Jackley”