Vice President Mike Pence releases letter of support for Kristi Noem for Governor

Dear Pat,

I am writing today because it is critical Kristi Noem be elected as South Dakota’s next governor, and the race is close.

We cannot afford to lose this election on November 6. Over the last two years, our economy has boomed – not because of President Obama, Nancy Pelosi or the Democratic Party, but because President Trump and Kristi Noem have been rolling back the Obama administration’s failed policies from day one. Jobs are coming back. Confidence is back. America is back – and we’re just getting started. Without Kristi Noem in the governor’s office, we will lose momentum in South Dakota.

I’ve seen Kristi work, and she works hard. I know the passion she has for kids and working families, and she put that into action to double the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child. Combined with her experience as the owner and operator of numerous successful small businesses, this passion will serve South Dakota well when considering some of the challenges the next governor will undertake, particularly in education. Our workforce is changing. The skills young people need are changing. Kristi has a strong plan to modernize the state’s education system and prepare kids to tackle whatever comes next.

Kristi Noem is the partner we need at the state level to tackle the hard problems. She’s a fighter, and as President Trump has said, a bit of a rebel too. But she needs your vote. As I said before, this race could be very tight, and even in conservative states like South Dakota, Hillary Clinton, President Obama, and the Democratic Party are working overtime to drive liberals to the ballot box. We know they will be voting. We cannot let their fury over President Trump’s victory keep excellent leaders like Kristi Noem from service.

Please do not delay in placing your vote for Kristi Noem. Request an absentee ballot today. Vote early at your county courthouse. Get involved with Kristi’s campaign. We need the commonsense, conservative leadership Kristi Noem provides.

Vote Kristi Noem for Governor.

Sincerely,

Vice President Mike Pence

