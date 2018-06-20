Larry Rhoden on the campaign for twitter – and is included in the logo

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

From Twitter, where you can find Larry Rhoden’s new Twitter account:

3 Replies to “Larry Rhoden on the campaign for twitter – and is included in the logo”

  2. Charlie Hoffman

    Sheesh they could of at least had a boat on an Eastriver Lake fishing for our State Fish. LOL Rhoden was born to be Lt. Gov.
    Nice logo and game over for our friend Billy.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous

    Rhoden was always the strongest choice. He’ll do what he’s always done, serve the people of South Dakota with principled integrity.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.