Looks like the Liz May effort is falling apart quickly.

Yesterday, Liz May announced a coalition of legislators to nominate Dan Kaiser for Lt. Governor, after Kaiser had already said he was not interested

Joining Rep. Liz May (R-Kyle) in her support and endorsement of Representative Dan Kaiser are some of South Dakotas most conservative current and past legislators: Rep. Sam Marty (R-Prairie City), Rep. Steve Livermont (R-Martin), Rep. Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City), Rep. Drew Dennert (R-Aberdeen), Rep. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids), Rep. Lynne Hix-DiSanto (R-Rapid City), Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City), Rep. “Chip” Campbell (R-Rapid City), Senator Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City), Senator Stace Nelson (R-Fulton), Senator Emeritus Betty Olson (R-Prairie City), Senator Emeritus Gordon Howie (R-Rapid City), and Representative Emeritus Don Kopp (R-Rapid City).

With this morning’s announcement  (about an hour ago) by Kristi Noem that top-ranked conservative legislator Larry Rhoden would be joining her on the ticket, I get the sense that the small coalition of malcontents is already falling apart:

12 Replies to “Looks like the Liz May effort is falling apart quickly.”

    1. Anonymous

      Well, he wanted a conservative; that’s what he got! However I suspect what he really wanted was a ‘buddy’; well, that, not so much!!

    2. Anonymous

      Dennert tells stace and Kaiser to do stupid things but when it starts to get hot he will always leave them holding the bag.

    1. Anonymous

      Dennert does the right thing publicly because he wants to be liked. Behind the scenes is a different story. He needs to grow up.

