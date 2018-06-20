Randy Gross of rural Moody County selected for House of Representatives District 8 Vacancy

Randy Gross, of rural Moody County, has been selected for the South Dakota House of Representatives District 8 Republican ballot position.

Republican leaders from Lake, Moody, Minor and Sanborn counties selected and enthusiastically endorsed Randy for the position vacated by Dr. Leslie Heinemann.

A South Dakota native and military veteran, Randy brings a wealth of experience to the position. Randy farms and has been national president of the world’s largest purebred cattle organization. He has served on trade missions and presented agricultural workshops while travelling in over 30 countries. In addition, he has strong financial skills having served on the national Farm Financial Standards task force during his career as an agricultural lender. We are excited that he accepted the opportunity to represent the 8th District.

“Let’s begin by thanking Les Heinemann for his years of dedicated service to the 8th District. He has represented us very well and we are grateful” said Randy.

“With the help and input of many, my goal is to continue the tradition of quality service to the 8th District. My campaign will be a team effort and I will start by asking for everyone’s support and involvement. I am a strong believer in the traditional South Dakota values of citizen input, 2nd Amendment rights, personal responsibility, free enterprise and limited government – our state motto sums it up very well – Under God the People rule” says Randy.

Randy and his wife Susan have four children and seven grandchildren. They are active in their church and community. Susan has been a pre-school and kindergarten teacher for many years.

