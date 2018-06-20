Yankton County Deputy States Attorney Erich Johnke
Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General
YANKTON, SD: Yankton County Deputy States Attorney Erich Johnke endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.
“I have known Jason for almost fifteen years here in Yankton County and I have been in the State’s Attorney’s office the entire time.” Johnke said. “I worked with Jason on numerous cases, we don’t always agree in the courtroom, but I do know that at any time I work with Jason I I can trust him.”
“Jason is going to work as hard as he possibly can for his client and get the best results he can.” Johnke said. “When Jason says something you can trust his word. He says something that is the way it is going to be.”
Erich has been an attorney since 2000 and has been a Deputy States Attorney in Yankton County since 2003.
You can view Erich’s endorsement at https://vimeo.com/264507126/bfe0bd0068
To learn more about Jason’s campaign please follow him at www.JasonforSouthDakota.com
-30-
How can this be…the Fitzgeralds keep telling me DAILY that he never has been in a courtroom……
Well, that is all Fitzgerald can claim, that he is always in the courtroom. I guess if you want to try everything you’re bound to win less than half your cases. Fitzgerald seems to think that being in a courtroom constantly is all that it takes to be AG. However, it takes leadership experience, and Jason is head and shoulders above Fitzgerald in that department. Jason is also a tremendously hard worker who not only does work for the state but also is in private practice, so he isn’t simply a government employee; he knows how it is in the private sector.
I heard from multiple sources that it is more than 50% Fitzgerald has not convicted, I heard it is more around only 25%. The national average is somewhere around 93% for federal, couldn’t find state. 25% is a very poor rate for Fitzgerald, clearly he is not that good of a prosecutor.
Nicely done video…Erich is a good attorney and well respected.
Why do all these people lying about Ravnsborg being in the courtroom all the time….that is not what Team Fitzgerald tells me…I got a message recently from them that said he doesn’t work at all….hmmmm I think I know who is lying and it is not Jason!
seiler is actually going to be tough to run against, he has a prosecutorial record that shows he’s no slouch. the sdgop needs to reeeeeeeeeeeeeeally pick the best person for the job. really.
Agreed enquirer, and Ravnsborg is the beeeeeeeeeeeeesssssssstttttttt pick for the job.
A growing number of Democrats agree. Ravnsborg should be the nominee.
Heidelberger seems to be favoring Fitzgerald
Lance has way too much baggage to be nominated so the Dems are looking at the next most vulnerable candidate which would be that Iraq war Air Force pilot Ravnsborg.
I respect the effort he has made and the support shown here, but personally I am glad we only have three more days of listening to this. Soon Ravnsborg will once again be off to oblivion, never to be heard from, until the next time he attempts to run for something he isn’t remotely qualified for. Maybe he will run for U.S. Senate again. Maybe he can pose in front of a B-1 Bomber this time. It might get him more of the West River vote.
Stace, you just don’t give up. Why are you so hung up on Ravnsborg, you must be jealous of him. It’s old and pathetic Stacie. Why don’t you come out of the bathroom and man up and put your name to these post.
Without a doubt, the debate surrounding the AG candidates will go down as the stupidest I’ve ever seen. Whether it be the criticisms of Fitz, Ravn, or Russ, they are hardly ever in context or relevant.
Let me focus on the most recent stupid statement: The above conviction rate.
You realize that is a meaningless number without analyzing what underlies and how they are computed. Let me give you an example. Two States Attorney’s have exactly the same 20 crimes with exactly the same circumstances.
SA #1: Takes every one to court, gets convictions on 15 and loses 5. 75% conviction rate.
SA#2: Gets plea agreements on 18 and takes 2 to court losing one and winning one. 50% conviction rate.
Which is the better prosecutor? Who better managed the courts, detention system, and SA’s office resources?
In short, you can’t tell because you don’t have enough information and inferring some conviction rate compared to FEDERAL crimes is an assessment of Fitz is just a form of telling a lie.
At the end of the day, except for some of the endorsements of Ravn, just about every statement made by someone steered me toward a position the opposite of the person who made the statement.
Troy I would agree that Jason has the strongest endorsements by far and if they would actually read them they would see he’s got plenty of experience
Jason is our guy! I know quite a few people in law enforcement that will never support Fitzgerald or Russell.
Keep up the hard work we are with you