From the Minneapolis Star & Tribune, a former Democrat Party operative in accused in a lawsuit of defrauding several South Dakota cannabis companies, including 605 Cannabis, the company co-founded by Melissa Mentele, who worked on several ballot measures to legalize pot in the state:
Dakota Natural Growers, 605 Cannabis and about two dozen of their investors filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County in December against Will Hailer, eSt Ventures LLC, Badlands Fund GP LLC and Badlands Ventures LLC. The lawsuit claims that Hailer and the three funds Hailer manages solicited a total of $3.5 million in investments with the “intention of stealing and/or misappropriating most of the money
and..
The parties reached a settlement agreement late last year that would have had Badlands Ventures pay about $1 million to Dakota Natural Growers and nearly $600,000 to 605 Cannabis. A document filed in court shows the agreement was signed by Hailer.
But the money was never sent, according to the lawsuit seeking the return of $1.68 million plus attorneys’ fees and unspecified “punitive damages.”
3 thoughts on “Lawsuit filed against former Dem operative accused of bilking several South Dakota marijuana investors, including pot ballot measure activist’s company.”
Fraud, scams, crime and corruption are not uncommon in this predatory addiction for profit poverty industry. It is and never was about social justice, compassion or false snake oil medical claims. It’s all about the money. This industry is known for resisting regulations, cutting corners and shady practices along with backdooring product further fueling the black market.
Wait, Miranda, didn’t you just describe all corporations in America? Are you saying these marijuana businesses will be just like every other business in the country? I can’t believe it, next you are going to tell me healthcare isn’t about taking care of people, but trying to generate a profit. However, on the flip-side, if a corporation was all about taking care of people and not focused on profit, they would be socialist Marxists.
I think I will support the Marijuana industry now, thanks for convincing me!
i think sd should wait til con agra opens a marijuana division before going all in on this new cash crop.