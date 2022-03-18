From the Steve Haugaard for Governor website, it looks like they’ve earned another 1-month coin for going 30 days between posting a press release.
The last news item is from February 16. And before that, January 28th. For someone running for Governor, they’re not trying very hard at earned media.
Unless that whole “wrung out whore” thing was just for the press?
3 thoughts on “Looks like the Haugaard for Governor campaign earns another 1-month coin for “no news””
The word “whore” appears dozens of times in the Bible translation used by America’s Founding Fathers, and referring to a timeworn harlot as a wrung-out whore is an accurate description.
The media attention garnered by the comment was mostly due to the apparently coordinated public attacks by the governor and others smearing Steve as a misogynist.
Steve is in a faithful lifelong relationship with one wife.
And it doesn’t seem like Steve is being held to the same standard as Corey Lewandowski was.
That’s your argument?
There are plenty of words that might have been used in the times of our founding fathers, or even during Abe Lincoln’s time that aren’t really appropriate for a debate on the floor of the legislature in 2022.