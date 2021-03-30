Lora Hubbel continues to claim she’s running for Governor.

Former Independent/Constitution Party Member/Republican Lora Hubbel is back at it again and posted this video to social media yesterday, claiming she’s going to be running for Governor.

I notice she’s noncommittal about what party, but by gosh, she’s running.

(We’ll see if she can raise more than $100 this time.)

And whether she can get on the ballot, unlike the last time she tried. Getting on the ballot usually helps.