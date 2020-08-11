Marsha Symens to replace Langer on ballot in District 25 Senate

Word comes from Minnehaha County this early afternoon that Marsha Symens of Dell Rapids was elected by the Republican precinct members of District 25 to replace State Senator Kris Langer on the ballot in the fall.

I haven’t seen a release, and I can’t otherwise tell you anything about her, but that’s who I’m told is moving forward to the fall election for the Senate seat, and will be running against independent candidates Seth Van’t Hof and Rick Knobe.