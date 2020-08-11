Marsha Symens to replace Langer on ballot in District 25 Senate

Word comes from Minnehaha County this early afternoon that Marsha Symens of Dell Rapids was elected by the Republican precinct members of District 25 to replace State Senator Kris Langer on the ballot in the fall.
I haven’t seen a release, and I can’t otherwise tell you anything about her, but that’s who I’m told is moving forward to the fall election for the Senate seat, and will be running against independent candidates Seth Van’t Hof and Rick Knobe.
Who is she?
Never heard of her
Minnehaha GOP does have a knack for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
The establishment should become precinct members. That is how these vacancies are filled.
It doesn’t take much effort.
I hope the anti-establishment people will put their money where their mouth is and go raise some money for her.
a quick check of facebook revealed she has no mutual facebook friends with the SDGOP central committee.