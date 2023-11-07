Mary Fitzgerald Announces Intent to Run Again as State Representative for District 31, Lawrence County, South Dakota.

Lawrence County, South Dakota – November 6, 2023.

Mary Fitzgerald, a sixth generation South Dakotan who also serves as the Chair of the Lawrence County Republican Party and Vice-Chair for the South Dakota State GOP, has announced her intention to run for re-election as the State Representative, District 31, Lawrence County.

“I am committed to ensuring Lawrence County has a strong advocate in Pierre, working to protect our shared values and what’s important to our state. I have the proven grit and determination to do what is right for Lawrence County, and South Dakota.” Fitzgerald is pro-life, pro-family, supports quality education, low taxes, limited government… and most of all freedom.

First elected in 2020, Fitzgerald was appointed to Joint Appropriations where she worked hard to learn the tedious process of setting the state’s budget and making sure tax dollars are wisely spent. As a first-year legislator, Mary was the sole legislator who successfully passed a public safety bill on marijuana use.

Re-elected in 2022, Fitzgerald currently serves on House Judiciary and is Vice-Chair of House Local Government committee.

Mary is a strong advocate for children, co-sponsoring a bill protecting child witnesses (victims) testifying in court. She also co-sponsored the Truth-In-Sentencing bill which clearly defined sentencing guidelines in South Dakota. Further, Fitzgerald carried the bill to eliminate the sales tax on groceries.

Representative Fitzgerald was endorsed by Governor Kristi Noem in 2022.

Mary is a graduate of BHSU, with a double major in Accounting and Business Administration. She’s married to John Fitzgerald, Circuit Court Judge. They have three grown children, all graduates of BHSU and USD School of Law. They are grandparents to six grandchildren… all residing in the Black Hills.

Fitzgerald’s dedication to public service and her tireless work for Lawrence County have earned her widespread respect and support from businesses, constituents, colleagues, and community leaders alike. Her passion for equitable representation, combined with her extensive experience and proven ability to get things done, make her the ideal candidate to continue serving as Lawrence County’s voice in Pierre.