Measure to protect high school girls sports passes State House Committee and heads to House floor for full vote

As we quickly approach cross-over day in the South Dakota State Legislature, a measure passed out of committee last night to protect women’s sports for participation by women:

The bill says sports designated as being female are only available to participants who are female based on their biological sex.

and…

Rhonda Milstead is the prime sponsor of the bill. She says if one girl gets replaced by a male on a sports team it’s a problem.

“They deserve the right not to get hurt,” Milstead says. “It’s proven over and over again. Males are biologically different. They’re stronger, they’re faster, they’re all of those things. Why do we argue with that? Why don’t we let boys play with boys and girls play with girls?”