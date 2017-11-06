Medical Pot petitioners claim 14k Signatures…. haven’t we been here before?

From Facebook, the people trying to legalize smoking pot for “medical” use claim to have counted over 14,000 Signatures on their petitions as of midnight last night:
But, haven’t we heard this before? From 2016:
Krebs said the sponsor of the measure turned in 16,543 signature, but that after a spot-check of 5 percent of those signatures, it was determined that too many were invalid. It was determined that 54.5 percent, or 9,019 of the 16,543 signatures were valid, but that was not enough for the measure to make the statewide ballot.
Supporters needed to collect 13,870 valid signatures. If they find themselves coming in with nearly two thousand fewer signatures than they had last election, I’d be surprised to see it pass the muster of a petition review.
The encouraging part is that if they are struggling to get the signatures for this measure, then they are likely struggling for the other ones also.
Maybe instead of “New Approach South Dakota” they should be “Same old Approach South Dakota”
The other bit of good news is that EVEN with these people working hard to gather signatures, South Dakotans are rejecting their crazy far-left ideas. People live is South Dakota for lots of reasons – among them is a desire to protect our children from a culture of drugs and death. I hope the message FINALLY get across to the potheads that South Dakotans REJECT drugs. If these stoners want to live their lives in an altered state of la-la land, and kill themselves with drug overdoses, than move the hell to Oregon and leave us alone.
I agree (10:26), if they want to push their progressive ideals, why not move to a city already implementing this extreme leftists agenda. There are several options: Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, MPLS or how about Denver? I hear the pot tax is working out great for them./s
Leftists won’t do it and it’s because these “New Approach” ideas rot a city to it’s core. High violence and crime, poor schools and lack of sufficient health care options, insanely high taxes (soda tax) and unbridled entitlement programs. I don’t want to live in a “sanctuary city”, do you?
They’ll never move to a place that fits their lifestyle, maybe their scared or just intent on attempting to corrupt our great state and that’s certainly not an easy thing to do.
Plus they are to lazy to move
“desire to protect our children from a culture of drugs and death.”— “I hope the message FINALLY get across to the potheads that South Dakotans REJECT drugs.”—- If not for the topic that would be hilarious….. Are you not aware of the deaths and crimes in this state due to meth, opiates, and other prescription drugs Are you not aware that it is a crisis in parts or the country? How many “potheads have you heard of overdosing or dying from effects of pot?
It seems given their deceptive promises and claims that “Wrong Approach South Dakota” would be a more fitting name.
South Dakota can be the state that held the line, learned from the deceptive tactics and money used to overwhelm opposition in the states that legalized and also the negative issues that have arisen since. The pro-pot legalization efforts are hitting the upper Midwest (America’s Heartland) hard now and Minnesota will have their own battle soon too.
So the petition to increase tax on cigarettes gets 19,000 signatures but the petition to legalize pot sputters with barely 14,000 and literally no margin for error. Isn’t it obvious what South Dakotans are telling the potheads?
I see they are meeting at 1 PM at the Ramkota in Pierre to collect more signatures. I called the front desk a few minutes ago and asked where the Cannabis people were meeting. They did not know anything about it. I also asked if law enforcement were present and what their hotel policy was on Cannabis. He seemed concerned by my line of questioning. I don’t think most of these private establishments have a clue that these people are meeting onsite. I hope I did not rain on anyone’s petition parade.
Did they pay for accommodations for that “meeting”? Is it not the choice of a business who they allow to use their property, for pay OR for free? Those people certainly were not doing any thing illegal, just the opposite, they are involved in their government, which makes you people angry in this banana republic….. Why should the Ramkota even take you seriously with such goofiness?——– As an abortion pro-choicer, what a fool I would be to complain to a company because anti-choicers were holding a meeting at their business….. who / what do you think you are?
Like they care Spencer. No eating establishments have ever turned them away.
Tara, you are probably right on this for some establishments. I think next time, though, I will make a concerted effort to provide advanced notification to businesses for their petitions. Even if only 5 or 10% throw them out into the streets, it is well worth it.
I love hemp. I drink and eat it almost everyday. Maybe that’s why I am High on Life.
or just plain high
Most people think I am High on something.
Obviously you people are for banning of morphine and dozens of other drugs that are more addictive and affecting than pot, opiates for example, otherwise one might think y’all are hypocrites…… If any one of you were puking for days because of chemo treatments….tell me you would refuse something that might help, then tell me you would refuse a morphine drip for excruciating pain…. Tell me yes to both or you people are hypocrites wrapped in ignorance…….
Jaa Dee, I am not being a hypocrite. I really do drink and eat it. It’s very nourishing. I am all for medical marijuana. I want to farm hemp, but we have a pretty stupid Legislature for voting against agricultural and industrial hemp. Maybe check out my fb page.
How about one of you aor all, tell me why you people are so fanatically against the use of pot for medical uses—- http://www.businessinsider.com/health-benefits-of-medical-marijuana-2014-4/#it-can-be-used-to-treat-glaucoma-1
I have no problem with cannabis for ONLY medical use. That means treating it like narcotics are treated — doctor ordered with a prescription tightly monitored and only available thru a pharmacy. Not what this measure would do.
This is just a first step towards recreational…
NO ON EVERYTHING!
Then explain what it does…
Like they prescribe it in California?
Are you people demanding the banning of deadly prescription drugs? If not—- yep, that hypocrisy thing again…
https://www.livestrong.com/article/91321-ten-dangerous-prescription-drugs/
I agree with you 100% Jaa Dee. Our biggest drug traffickers is Congress.
Springer,
You are so right. If they were sincere this was about medical, they wouldn’t object to it being sold through a pharmacy and doses highly controlled as per what is warranted.
But, they don’t want that and never ask for it. They are so immoral they use the sick and dying as a tool for their recreation. Absolute pigs they are.
3 cheers for that post. If they put another line in it that said RECREATIONAL would be banned forever if Medical passed I might consider it, just a sham to get to recreational
Tara and Jaa Dee, normally I would not have a horse in this race concerning your obsession will legalizing drugs that you do not partake in; however, when the pot people brought and staffed the assisted suicide measure, their whole “live and let live” defense went straight out the window, and it became my business. Any potheads associating themselves with assisted suicide on any level should be hounded like the dogs that they are. If by whatever chance any of the two pot measures from the assisted suicide folks makes it through the SOS sampling, I will make it my personal duty make sure there is as painful of a legal challenge as is possible even if it means I am just wasting a few of their days in court; I will take it. This will include personal home visits to petitioners for these measures to verify their residence. If by chance I happen to find some illegal activity occurring, you better believe I am going to report it. It is within my legal right to challenge such silliness and crack down on such illegal activity. The Ramkota parking lot is private property. No, they gave no prior notification that they were using it illegally. Remember, I called to verify that information. Yes, having potheads on your property is a liability risk, not to mention, its negative impact on the rest of your customers. Why would the Ramkota or anyone for that matter want to put up with a bunch of freeloaders anyways?
You have NO idea what you are talking about—- It is none of your business.
Jaa Dee, this pot initiative looks like my only real chance to go after New Approach South Dakota for assisted suicide. It is like giving the fox a head start. We file for access to the pot petitioners in whatever small chance they make it through the SOS sampling, it will be like a game. How painful can we make the process for them? I spent an incredible amount of time fighting this assisted suicide nonsense this last year. There are others that did far more than me. Now it is my chance to repay that debt. Medical pot will not make the ballot one way or the other. Hope that the SOS invalidates it. Because if we have to, you can glean from these posts how these assisted suicide/pot folks are going get the personable review that only the committed opposition can provide.
Geez Spencer, sounds like you need a joint. lol. You talk like an angry drunk. Or maybe you’ve taken to many opioids. I have a lot of pothead friends that are very productive. I would trade pot over booze or prescription drugs any day.
One thing I would like to point out. If you look at the New Approach FB you will clearly see a reception table set up INSIDE the Ramkota yesterday right outside the Lake Sharpe meeting room where we did our final tally. At no point ever did anyone illegally use the parking lot for signature collecting.
The truth always comes out Spencer. Maybe you should stop with your lies about you calling and reporting us to the hotel and all of your other crap. It’s sad to see.
I hope the people who have read and believed your lies take 2 minutes to take a look. I personally think the tables we do are pretty nice & I am proud of the work we do.