Mike and Jean Rounds give update on former first lady’s cancer treatment

From YouTube, US Senator Mike Rounds and his wife Jean have a video update out on the former first lady’s cancer treatment

8 Replies to “Mike and Jean Rounds give update on former first lady’s cancer treatment”

  3. anon1

    I was so glad to hear that Jean is doing well. I’m a Rounds supporter, but I must admit I thought it was in poor taste to attach the video to a fund-raising email.

    1. Anon

      I got the same email… here is the text… I thought it was great.

      Last year was a challenging one for our family. In May, Jean was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Throughout her treatment, we’ve been humbled by the support we’ve received from our family and friends. We’ve been lifted by the thoughts and prayers that were sent our way. They’re clearly working, please keep them coming.

      Now, we’d like to share a short video message about Jean’s journey and our road ahead. Thank you so much for all you’ve done for us through the years.

      1. anon1

        Then right below the video the text said “Let’s show our support for Mike & Jean” and went on about how to contribute.

        Just me…but I didn’t like using her cancer as leverage for fund-raising.

