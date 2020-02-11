Mike and Jean Rounds give update on former first lady’s cancer treatment Posted on February 11, 2020 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ From YouTube, US Senator Mike Rounds and his wife Jean have a video update out on the former first lady’s cancer treatment <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Praying for their family. Cancer is such a terrible thing.
Ditto- Mike and Jean are as good of people as you will ever meet. I’m so happy to hear Jean is doing well.
We’ll be keeping the Rounds family in our hearts and hoping for the best.
I was so glad to hear that Jean is doing well. I’m a Rounds supporter, but I must admit I thought it was in poor taste to attach the video to a fund-raising email.
I got the same email… here is the text… I thought it was great.
Last year was a challenging one for our family. In May, Jean was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Throughout her treatment, we’ve been humbled by the support we’ve received from our family and friends. We’ve been lifted by the thoughts and prayers that were sent our way. They’re clearly working, please keep them coming.
Now, we’d like to share a short video message about Jean’s journey and our road ahead. Thank you so much for all you’ve done for us through the years.
Then right below the video the text said “Let’s show our support for Mike & Jean” and went on about how to contribute.
Just me…but I didn’t like using her cancer as leverage for fund-raising.
Good stuff! Powerful!
I love this video! I’m proud to have Mime as my Senator.