Minority Report for last weeks’ State Senate Legislative Redistricting vote

After last week’s on 9/30) 6-1 vote of the State Senate Legislative Redistricting Committee, the lone vote against the proposals that were passed, State Senator Jim Bolin, asked if I’d post the map proposal he was in favor of, the legislative reapportionment proposal labeled as “Falcon,” from the Senate Redistricting document page, along with the description for his preferred mapping scheme.

DESCRIPTION OF THE 2021 REDISTRICTING MAP LABELED “FALCON”

(This is not a legal description. It is a general outline of each legislative district.)

District #1. All of Day, Marshall, and Roberts counties plus most of rural Brown County including but not limited to the towns of Groton, Hecla, and Frederick. It does not include any part of the city of Aberdeen or the town of Warner.

District #2 . This district is within the city limits of Sioux Falls. Precincts 3–5, 3-6, 3–9, 3– 12, 4–5, 5–18 and 5–20.

District #3 . This district is within the city limits of Aberdeen. It includes the city of Aberdeen except for two precincts on the southwest edge of the city.

District #4. All of Clark, Deuel, Grant, and Hamlin counties plus portions of rural Coddington county including but not limited to the areas around Henry and Florence.

District #5. The city of Watertown plus areas of rural Coddington county on the east side of the county.

District #6. This district is entirely within the boundaries of Lincoln County. The cities of Harrisburg, Lennox, and Tea, plus the townships of Delapre, Grant, Lavalley, Perry and Springdale, plus the Sioux Falls precincts of 1-14 and 1-16.

District #7. The city of Brookings plus the townships of Brookings and Medary.

District #8. The counties of Lake and Moody, plus all areas of Brookings County not included in district # 7.

District #9. The voting precincts in Minnehaha County consisting of VP–6, VP–7, VP–8, VP–9, VP–13, VP–16, VP-17 and the precincts in Sioux Falls, 3–14 and 3–17.

District #10 . This district is within the city limits of Sioux Falls. Precincts 4-4, 4–6, 4–7, 4–8, 4–9, 4–10, 4–11, 4–12.

District #11 . This district is within the city limits of Sioux Falls. Precincts 1–6, 1–9, 1–10, 1–17, 3–10, 3–11, 3–13, 3–15, and 3–16.

District #12 . This district is within the city limits of Sioux Falls. Precincts 1–3, 1–4, 1–5, 1–11, 1–12, 1–13, 1–15, 1–18, 5–10, 5–17, 5–19, and 5–21.

District #13. This district is within the city limits of Sioux Falls. Precincts 2–1, 2–10, 2–11, 2–12, 2–13, 2–15, 2–18, 5–11, 5–12, and 5–13,

District #14. This district is within the city limits of Sioux Falls. Precincts 2–2, 2–3, 2–6, 2–7, 2–8, 2-9, 2–14, and 4–13.

District #15. This district is within the city limits of Sioux Falls. Precincts 4–1, 4–2, 4–3, 4–14, 5–1, 5–2, 5–3, 5–4, 5–6, 5–7, 5–8, 5–9, and 5–14.

District #16. All of Union County and the portions of Lincoln County not included in Districts #6, 12, and 13.

District #17. All of Clay and Turner counties plus the voting precinct that is in the farthest southeastern portion of Hutchinson County. (The Menno area.)

District #18 . All of Yankton County plus the cities of Tabor and Tyndall and the voting precincts that surrounds those two towns.

District #19. Hansen, Kingsbury, McCook, Miner, Sanborn, and the portions of Hutchinson County not included in District #17. (All of Hutchinson except Menno and the voting area surrounding the town.)

District #20. Aurora, Davison, and Jerauld counties.

District #21. Charles Mix, Douglas, and Gregory counties plus the area of Bon Homme County not included in District #18 and all of Tripp County except the three voting precincts that border the White River and are at the northern border of the county.

District #22 . Beadle and Spink counties.

District #23. Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, McPherson, and Walworth counties plus the northern portion of Hyde County not to be included in #26 and the portions of Brown County and Aberdeen not included in Districts #1 and #3.

District #24 . Potter, Stanley, and Sully counties, plus all of Hughes County with the exception the precinct at the far southeastern portion of the county that encompasses the area generally known as "The Pocket."

District #25. The voting precincts in Minnehaha County of VP–01, VP–02, VP–03, VP–04, VP–05, VP–10, VP–11, VP-12, VP–15, VP–21.

District #26. Brule, Buffalo, Jones, Lyman, Mellette, and Todd counties plus the voting precinct in Hughes County that is known as the "Pocket", the southernmost voting precinct in Hyde County that encompasses Stephan, and the three voting precincts in Tripp County in the northern portion of the county that are not included in District #21.

District #27. Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, and Oglala Lakota counties plus the eastern portion of Pennington County including but not limited to Wall, Scenic, Wasta, Quinn, New Underwood and the rural areas near these communities.

District #28. Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Perkins, and Ziebach counties.

District #29. All of Meade County not included in the Rapid City conurbation district.

District #30. Custer and Fall River counties plus portions of rural Pennington County including but not limited to Hill City, Deerfield, Keystone, and Rochford, and Rockerville and the rural areas near these communities.

Custer and Fall River counties plus portions of rural Pennington County including but not limited to Hill City, Deerfield, Keystone, and Rochford, and Rockerville and the rural areas near these communities. District #31. Lawrence County