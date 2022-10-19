I do see that Secretary of State Candidate Monae Johnson has posted a video/tv ad in support of her candidacy on Twitter in recent days:
The Election is 3 weeks away! I would appreciate your support on November 8th! pic.twitter.com/wrvdjQhVcK
— Monae Johnson for SD Secretary of State (@Monae4SDSOS) October 18, 2022
3 thoughts on “Monae Johnson for Secretary of State posts Video/TV ad”
I think the KELOLAND clip of her refusal to acknowledge Biden won is more indicative of her candidacy
Not to nit pick, but her web site says she has worked of three Secretaries of State, not two. Under her endorsements, there are no former Secretaries of State endorsing her. I would think that if she did such a great job in the past, at least one of them would speak up for her job performance and qualifications.
She is unqualified and a dangerous choice to be in charge of our elections. I am a life long republican and have carried a lot of water to the elephant and always have been proud of our state wide candidates, except for this one. She will win because she has a R after her name but will have to be closely watched.