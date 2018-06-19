More on Chris Johnson Selection as replacement for Sean McPherson on D32 House Ballot

It’s confirmed that Rapid City Businessman Chris Johnson has won the selection to replace Sean McPherson on the ballot. From the Rapid City Journal:
At the beginning of the meeting, nominations were accepted for McPherson’s replacement, and the names of Johnson and Randazzo were the only two put forward.
Each man gave a brief speech. McPherson’s widow, Kris, endorsed Johnson and spoke in favor of him.
“I feel very content that he has Sean’s heart for politics, that he has a love for people of the state and of District 32,” McPherson said of Johnson.
and…
Borglum and Johnson will now advance to face a Democrat, Susan Kelts, in the general election. The top two vote-getters will win the district’s two seats in the state House of Representatives.
he should come to the convention and introduce himself around…to raise name ID in the party…great timing and opportunity
Well, that’s the third election Randazzo has lost. Maybe he will get the message this time and go back to New York.
One way trip?