Unconfirmed: Chris Johnson defeats Ed Randazzo for D32 GOP House Candidate Seat

Posted on by

This is unconfirmed, but I just heard word that District 32 Republican Chris Johnson has been selected over Ed Randazzo tonight for the District 32 GOP House Candidate seat.

Stay tuned for more.

6 Replies to “Unconfirmed: Chris Johnson defeats Ed Randazzo for D32 GOP House Candidate Seat”

  1. grudznick

    Mr. Randazzo, like grudznick, is an internationally published author.
    Mr. Randazzo, unlike grudznick, is a Howite of Gordantic proprotions.

