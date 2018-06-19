Stace Nelson created group adds Gordon Howie, Shawn Tornow, others to endorse Russell for Attorney General

A Stace Nelson created group (yes, the one that actually had someone adding boy parts on their logo to make it more manly) sent out a press release last night announcing that they and others including Gordon Howie, & Shawn Tornow have endorsed Lance Russell for Attorney General in the vote being held on Saturday at the Republican Convention:

In one of its first official caucus acts, a majority of the members of the Conservative Republican Caucus approved the caucus endorsing conservative caucus member Senator Lance Russell (R-Hot Springs) to be the Republican nominee for South Dakota Attorney General.

Caucus members Rep. Liz May (R-Kyle), Rep. Sam Marty (R-Prairie City), Rep. Steve Livermont (R-Martin), Rep. Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City), Rep. Drew Dennert (R-Aberdeen), Rep. Dan Kaiser (R-Aberdeen), Rep. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids), Rep. Lynne Hix-DiSanto (R-Rapid City), Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City), Rep. “Chip” Campbell (R-Rapid City), Senator Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City), and Senator Stace Nelson (R-Fulton) supported the caucus position by adding their personal public endorsements.

Joining the caucus members with their own personal endorsements of Senator Russell are Assistant Majority Leader Senator Ryan Maher (R-Isabel), Senate President Pro-Tem Senator Brock Greenfield (R-Clark); and, former legislators Senator Betty Olson (R-Prairie City), Senator Gordon Howie (R-Rapid City), Rep. Don Kopp (R-Rapid City), Rep. Shawn Tornow (R-Sioux Falls), Rep. Glenn Freeman (R-Midland), Rep. Gary Jerke (R-Tripp), Rep. Patricia Stricherz (R-Winfred), and Rep. Jamie Boomgarden (R-Chancellor).

“Senator Lance Russell has led the battle on corruption in SD going back to his days as a Fall River County States Attorney when he was politically reprimanded for his efforts prosecuting connected people involved in fraud. Undeterred, Senator Russell continued his efforts in the Legislature by supporting get tough on crime measures and aggressively pushing for answers and accountability in the EB-5 and GEAR Up state government corruption scandals. Lance Russell has the best total record the last ten years on conservative Republican issues such as supporting the 2nd Amendment, defending the unborn, and defending the rights of South Dakotans in the Legislature.” Stated Chair Representative Liz May (Kyle-SD). “Senator Lance Russell is the only person who has bona fides of fighting state government corruption, who has extensive criminal prosecutorial experience, and he is the only candidate who has the extensive Legislative experience needed to affect changes in our criminal statutes to address the exploding crime rate in SD. Senator Russell’s efforts as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on the State Tribal Relations Committee, and prosecutor dealing with tribal issues, makes him the most qualified to deal with Native American issues. Lance Russell is the best candidate, in either party, to restore South Dakotans confidence in our state government. We encourage the delegates to join us in supporting Senator Lance Russell to be our SD Attorney General. “