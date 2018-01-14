Neal Tapio claims Speaker of the House one of his critics

In a Facebook post shared last night, State Senator Neal Tapio named the Republican Speaker of the House, State Representative Mark Mickelson, as one of his critics within the State Legislature.

Tapio indicated that the Speaker has refused to discuss the issue of Islamic refugees and Sharia law when approached as not “an important issue.”

We should suspend all immigration and refugee resettlement until we can isolate the source of the hate. We must have a very honest dialogue as a nation about the global war on terror carried out by Islamic terrorists who believe in the full implementation of sharia law. Anyone who resorts to name-calling those American patriots who dare discuss this issue in public as racists, extremists, xenophobes or Islamophobes simply do not understand the seriousness of the threat, or worse. Fortunately, a large majority of South Dakotans that voted for Donald Trump can see right through the political game of ostracizing and marginalizing those of us who vow to no longer avoid this issue.

On a related note, a packing plant in South Dakota, which currently employs over 400 Somali Muslims, actively recruits from the Somali community in Minnesota.

Does 50 Somali ISIS sympathizers, coming from a population of 100,000 Somalis in Minnesota, indicate a statistically significant number?

I think it does.

With that information, why does the South Dakota Speaker of the House repeatedly refuse to discuss this issue with me, saying that, “of the 80 most important issues facing South Dakota, my little ‘Muslim issue‘ doesn’t even make the list!”

Mr. Speaker, this isn’t my issue. This is the most important issue facing the freedom-loving world.

President Trump has the courage to face this issue. Many of our highest South Dakota elected leaders, have in the past, mocked him for his directness, when he said, “we need to figure out what the hell is going on.”

Some South Dakota political leaders still privately mock our President for his efforts to keep America safe from radical Islamic terrorism.

South Dakota legislators will have the opportunity to reconsider their support for President Trump and his effort to keep our country safe from radical Islamic terrorism. Those that fail to recognize the threat ‘shall’ be exposed.

Do you agree with the South Dakota Speaker of the House when he says this isn’t an issue our state government should address?

I don’t.

