Neal Tapio claims Speaker of the House one of his critics

In a Facebook post shared last night, State Senator Neal Tapio named the Republican Speaker of the House, State Representative Mark Mickelson, as one of his critics within the State Legislature.
Tapio indicated that the Speaker has refused to discuss the issue of Islamic refugees and Sharia law when approached as not “an important issue.”
We should suspend all immigration and refugee resettlement until we can isolate the source of the hate. We must have a very honest dialogue as a nation about the global war on terror carried out by Islamic terrorists who believe in the full implementation of sharia law. Anyone who resorts to name-calling those American patriots who dare discuss this issue in public as racists, extremists, xenophobes or Islamophobes simply do not understand the seriousness of the threat, or worse. Fortunately, a large majority of South Dakotans that voted for Donald Trump can see right through the political game of ostracizing and marginalizing those of us who vow to no longer avoid this issue.
On a related note, a packing plant in South Dakota, which currently employs over 400 Somali Muslims, actively recruits from the Somali community in Minnesota.
Does 50 Somali ISIS sympathizers, coming from a population of 100,000 Somalis in Minnesota, indicate a statistically significant number?
I think it does.
With that information, why does the South Dakota Speaker of the House repeatedly refuse to discuss this issue with me, saying that, “of the 80 most important issues facing South Dakota, my little ‘Muslim issue‘ doesn’t even make the list!”
Mr. Speaker, this isn’t my issue. This is the most important issue facing the freedom-loving world.
President Trump has the courage to face this issue. Many of our highest South Dakota elected leaders, have in the past, mocked him for his directness, when he said, “we need to figure out what the hell is going on.”
Some South Dakota political leaders still privately mock our President for his efforts to keep America safe from radical Islamic terrorism.
South Dakota legislators will have the opportunity to reconsider their support for President Trump and his effort to keep our country safe from radical Islamic terrorism. Those that fail to recognize the threat ‘shall’ be exposed.
Do you agree with the South Dakota Speaker of the House when he says this isn’t an issue our state government should address?
I don’t.
What do you think? And is this posturing in the Congressional race costing Tapio political capital he could be using to accomplish his legislative goals for Watertown during session?
The floor is yours.
We don’t either, Tapio. Many in our state govt seem to be afraid of discussing this topic or being open to civil discourse in fear of being call a racist or Islamophobic. Review what’s said about others who comment on the same concerns Tapio is attempting to address, and you’ll know there’s fear of even wanting to approach the topic. The Argus does a wonderful job of spinning the narrative to make us look as though we don’t care about refugees, not true.
We are now being called “the fringe” for questioning and expressing our concerns. If I remember right, the SDGOP held a ‘Freedom Rally’ with guest speaker David Horowitz. Horowitz holds the same concerns Tapio is asking for us to take seriously. Is the SDGOP included in this “fringe”?
Tapio stepped up and others stepped back. Press on!
Knowledge is power and Sibby Online is an informative blog that has brought awareness to what’s talking place in SD, specifically Aberdeen and Sioux Falls.
Considering Mark’s father died keeping “a packing plant” open as the single most critical asset South Dakota has for its farmers, I’m guessing this isn’t going to play well outside the Hubble/Howie echo chamber.
One of Tapio’s problems is people don’t always have two hours to listen to him. He doesn’t exactly have his thirty-second pitch down and legislators know that.
There is a large group of GOP legislators past and present who fall into the same category as Mickelson. They do whatever than can to kill the conservative’s bills. Lust was a prime example while he was in leadership, also Rausch, Cronin, Peters, Soholt, Rave, Solano, Partridge, et al.
geez why was that? i read some of those bills, and they all said 1. we hate “…..”, 2. we fully ban “…..” & 3. if any elected official does “…..” they will immediately be ejected from office and banned from holding office forever or until they die. seems reasonable to me.
Is this guy a one issue candidate? He’s handled this one poorly thus far..
Take a look at Brad Johnson’s piece in Saturday’s Watertown Public Opinion. It sums it up quit well.
http://www.thepublicopinion.com/opinions/our-city-doesn-t-share-tapio-s-vision/article_19037b28-f7c8-11e7-aa40-3b3cabd85d3c.html
If it’s not an issue, why are hundreds of people showing up for meetings? I have learned a lot through these discussions and talking to a life-long Muslim. It’s going to get very interesting.
There are a lot of problems with refugee resettlement and their religion and country of origin are just a part of it.
When I worked at Morrells I saw the way Lutheran Social Services just dumped these people on the packing plant. When it turned out they were unable to work due to illness, a pre-existing injury, or advanced pregnancy, LSS wouldn’t help at all. One woman, from Africa, who spoke better English than most South Dakotans, told me “nobody over there speaks English and when they don’t understand you, they call you stupid.” They were her sponsors. She couldn’t work, had no money, and her status as a “resident” not a refugee precluded her from any public assistance. They were her sponsors, they brought her here, they had signed an affidavit of fiscal responsibility, and then they washed their hands of her. That’s what they do: they collect the money they get for settling people here, and then they dump them. If LSS didn’t have the word “Lutheran” in their name we’d be calling them human traffickers.
I think the only thing LSS has changed since I worked at the packing plant was to make sure all their clients have refugee status. If immigrants are refugees they qualify for public assistance and their sponsors don’t have any fiscal responsibility.
Interesting if you read the comments when you go to the actual story they are generally positive toward Tapio’s statement.
From Neal Tapio, to all of you….
One thought to consider this beautiful day.
There is a good chance the Governor, Lt. Governor, the Senate leadership, the House leadership, members of John Thune’s staff, and possibly John Thune himself, members of MIke Rounds’ staff, and maybe even Mike Rounds, members of Kristi Noem’s staff, and Kristi herself, a large number of South Dakotans, and a significant number of people in Washington DC, CAIR, and the Muslim Brotherhood have had a conversation regarding Immigration and Refugee Resettlement in South Dakota in the last three days.
Did it have something to do with Marty Jackley, Kristi Noem, John Thune, Mike Rounds, Dennis Duagaard, Matt Michels, Lee Qualm, Steve Haugaard, Brock Greenfield, Blake Curd, Al Novstrup, Shantel Krebs, Dusty Johnson, or anyone else?
I pray every one of their hearts will be opened on this issue.
It has been put upon my heart to begin a discussion in South Dakota. I am prepared to lead that conversation.
Negotiation can happen on when you have people’s full attention. As I’ve told many of you it begins by building an army so powerful that people must take you seriously. Only then will citizen politicians set aside their indifference to consider issues of this magnitude in any meaningful way.
This week, a very serious, and high level negotiation has begun.
I engage in very high stakes negotiation for a living. I’ve done it for over twenty years. I’ve entered thousands of negotiations with the best negotiators around the world. I am always fair, but I fight brutally hard and ruthlessly for what I believe. I win. A lot. And on my terms.
Before I enter a fight, I am the most prepared in the room, having thought about every scenario possible. On this issue, I’ve spent nearly every waking hour of the last three years imagining and considering every eventuality and potential outcomes we will experience the next week, next month, next year and many years down the road, I have thought about how to continue the battle through every conceivable setback, and there will be setbacks, and through all of the victories. While the road to victory is straight and narrow, we will stray. It is important to never lose sight of the objective; the complete destruction of a hateful ideology that kills its followers to kill those that leave it.
An Islamic god that commands his followers to kill people who leave Islam is not the same God that teaches to love the Lord with all our heart, all our soul, and all our might, and to love our neighbor as ourselves.
I serve the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. I serve the The Father, Son and Holy Ghost. I spend my days battling loneliness and isolation, as I prepare to fight the battle of my lifetime.
I do not fight to lose. While I have had spectacular failures, those failures have created a strength of purpose and reservoir of experience used to steel my resolve. It is those defeats that have lead to my long history of risk taking and success. President Trump simply calls it winning.
I share a glimpse of my background not to brag, but to explain my confidence. While some pray for direction, I pray for strength, as I believe God has given me direction long ago. I pray for the strength to persevere and also the courage to continue through all of life’s temptations and pitfalls, of which I have had too many count.
I now pray for His protection. This battle is dangerous. It is the reason others are afraid to talk about this issue. I pray for their protection as well, as I now feel the responsibility to keep all those who didn’t sign up for this battle safe from harms way.
I believe those that need to hear are now listening. Now is the time to engage everyone you can about this issue. Do not let petty issues distract us from the most important issue that unite us.
I have been traveling down this road for many years, preparing to meet you, so that our paths would join together and we would enter this battle here on earth and join with the angels in the heavens to participate in a spiritual battle, a battle for the souls of mankind, a battle for our nation, our communities, our wives (future), daughters, children and grand children.
In this process, I believe we can save our Representative Republic, the last great hope for humanity, and all of us can help lead a spiritual revival, and we, as a country, will confess and turn back to Christian values. We will, through that process, help…
Make America Great Again.
I am humbled to fight beside every one of you.
God’s Blessings,
Neal
Like
Show more reactions
Comment I thought this was quite interesting. Anybody aware of any backroom deals?
Thanks for posting Tara, that was excellent ! (aside from 2 or 3 typos)
“I engage in very high stakes negotiation for a living. I’ve done it for over twenty years. I’ve entered thousands of negotiations with the best negotiators around the world. I am always fair, but I fight brutally hard and ruthlessly for what I believe. I win. A lot. And on my terms.”
Someone’s pulling a Trump…
The guy is a door to door salesman of boxes to put greasy car parts in and clean ‘em up. Worldwide??
Greasy Neal is a “Pigment of His Own Homogenization”.
I can promise you are congressional delegation isn’t paying attention to this guy. Really full of himself.
Tapio is not the Messiah. Those last four paragraph’s is as loony a Messiah-complex as I’ve read in a long time.
Anyone ask Speaker Mickelson what he thinks directly?
Thank you, Senator Tapio. Be strong and courageous for the challenge ahead may become one of the most difficult fights you will become entrenched in. Know that you are not alone with the concerns you have and questions you are asking. We are here, maybe not as bold and brave as you and others, but we are here.
People are afraid to speak up, I’m not willing to post my name in fear of retaliation. Neighbors to the San Bernardino Muslim terrorists say they noticed suspicious behavior prior to the murders of 14 people, but didn’t report it in fear of “profiling” and then being called racist. This fear is being encouraged and directed by our local media, MSM and other activists. Do not let these attempts to smear your character stop you. Sibby, same goes for you and all the others ready and willing to get in the ring.
You are in our prayers. Press On!
It is God who arms me with strength and makes my way perfect. Psalm 18:32.
Thanks for posting statement, Tara, some of us don’t do Facebook. In fact, I think studies have linked Facebook, Twitter and Instagram activity to anxiety and depression?
A few inconsistencies which should be addressed with respect to Senator Tapio’s statement/argument.
Does anyone know where Senator Tapio is getting his “50 Somali ISIS sympathizers” number from? The most I’ve been able to find is that Minnesota has had nine confirmed arrests of ISIS sympathizers since 2014 via the Star Tribune. According to Minnesota Public Radio 23 people from the Twin Cities area have been arrested for trying to join al-Shabab since 2007 (a different terrorist group).
Star Tribune: http://www.startribune.com/on-vacation-in-morocco-normandale-student-made-break-for-isis/443462893/
Minnesota Public Radio: http://minnesota.publicradio.org/projects/ongoing/somali_timeline/
Also, when did MN get 100,000 Somalis? Current census data puts that number at only about 30-40,000 (and this is according to Fox News). http://www.foxnews.com/us/2016/09/19/things-to-know-about-somalis-in-minnesota.html
What SD plant is he talking about? Where can I find the data relating to his claim that 400 Somalis work there? Does he have info on the state of origin or country of origin of each employee who works there?
Also: For something to be statistically significant, it actually has to be statistically significant. Saying you think it is isn’t making it true. Plug the numbers into a multiple regression table and find out!
Bottom line: Senator Tapio is a one issue candidate who’s blowing smoke and trying to get people all fired up over an issue using arguments grounded in conspiracy theories and questionable data.
Just a note from the editor. More than one link in a comment automatically kicks it to the spam filter. That’s why it was not posting.
“using arguments grounded in conspiracy theories”
It is not conspiracy theories when we have Holy Land Foundation trial evidence and FBI recordings verify the CAIR/HAMAS/Muslim Brotherhood nexus does exist here in America. Second, when we witness their game plan unfolding right here in South Dakota, then it is realty…not some theory.