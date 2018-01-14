Watertown Public Opinion issues harsh editorial against Tapio

The Watertown Public Opinion has harsh words this weekend for the State Senator representing that town, as they go after their State Senator Neal Tapio:

Republicans Don Brosz, Lee Schoenbeck, Ried Holien and Democrat Nancy Turbak, regardless of their ideologies, had several things in common. They were intelligent, thoughtful and well-regarded.

And…

That changed with the election of Sen. Neal Tapio in 2016.

And…

While there always are legislators who occupy the fringes of reality, Watertown rarely sends one who will be as ineffective as Tapio will be this year.

And…

Most South Dakotans embrace anyone with the fortitude to live here. We see the good in people.

If on occasion, we elect someone who cannot see the good, we correct the mistake at the next ballot box.