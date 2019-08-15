Neal Tapio on the trail already? Tapio ‘actively considering’ running at the Turner County Fair and elsewhere this week.

Just a few days after releasing a rather coy press statement on social media that he’s considering a rematch in the congressional race, former State Senator Neal Tapio seems to be kind-of sort-of dipping his toe in the water and doing the things a candidate would do if they’re more than “actively considering,” as he hangs out around the Turner County Fair today, in an old shirt that says “Tapio for US House:”

(That old thing? He must have just thrown on what he had handy!)  I’m also hearing word that Neal also may make an appearance at the Brookings County GOP picnic this coming Friday night.

For all the ‘active consideration’ miles that Neal is starting to log, it sure sounds like a lot of ‘active campaigning’ without the benefit of having palm cards and stickers ready to hand out yet!

