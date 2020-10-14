From the Capital Journal, the new security fence around the Governor’s residence is slated to be completed by the end of the year. And as evidenced by what happened in Michigan, this is something that probably should have been put in a long time ago:
Progress on construction comes in the wake of a plot by anti-government vigilantes to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prior to the election on Nov. 3.
When the plan for a fence around the residence at 119 N. Washington Ave. was introduced in early August, Noem’s senior adviser Maggie Seidel said that security officials believe the need for a fence around the Governor’s mansion is “critical at this time,” but did not give specifics about the kinds of threats the governor was receiving.
I’ve heard a number of anecdotes about people just coming up to the residence and looking in or knocking on windows – and that’s since the new one was built. For the security of the state’s Governor and their family, it’s a necessity, not a luxury.
5 thoughts on “New security fence at Governor’s Residence to be completed by end of year”
How much security is needed for a house that is vacant 90% of the time?
This is a long time coming. We need to take the security of all of our state buildings and our state employees (this includes the Governor) seriously. For decades, its been way too easy for anyone to either wander up to the Governor’s residence and take a peek inside or even actually go up to the front door and knock. Its also super easy to drive through on the driveway up to the residence. I know we pride ourselves on being an open and free state, but its not the wild, wild west anymore (well, it may be some places in SD still).
The hundreds of thousands of dollars are clearly justified by the threat posed by the geese that invade every winter. Noem is just protecting herself from their menacing honks. Who wouldn’t be frightened?
Should’ve just sent the fence to Michigan.
So you can see that what happened in Michigan was bad. Can you take it one step farther and see how Trump has enabled and encouraged these terrorists? And how that is bad for our country?