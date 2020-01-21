Newly filed State Legislative Candidates for 1/21 Posted on January 21, 2020 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Five more Republicans to add to the roster of candidates today, with one newcomer, Bob Lowery of Pierre making it official. No one unexpected, so if things continue as I anticipate, we should be in for a strong showing this election. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related