As I’d reported earlier, new LRC Bill system is just a debacle. Paper amendments, anyone?

As I’d written about on the 15th, the new legislative information system from the Legislative Research council is receiving a lot of unhappiness from Legislators and lobbyists.

The Argus Leader gets around to writing about it today, with examples of a committee meeting that was a broken down mess because no one could do anything, or even see who was proposing amendments to a measure:

“Are we working against people now, or are we working with people?” questioned Sen. Deb Soholt, R-Sioux Falls. Soholt said she wasn’t comfortable passing an amendment that the bill sponsor couldn’t see. Sen. Jordan Youngberg, R-Madison, suggested they pass SB 22 without the amendments and then add the amendments when they consider the bill on the Senate floor to give the Department of Agriculture time to review the amendments. Soholt replied that that would be worse because then there would 35 confused senators instead of the nine senators on the committee.

Read it here.

Should the Legislative Research Council have worked these bugs out before session, as opposed to on the spot? What a disaster.

I’d expect they’re a couple of more failed meetings away from having to switch back to a paper system.