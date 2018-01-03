Noem for Governor preparing to open up Sioux Falls Office Posted on January 3, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ The Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign is preparing to open a Sioux Falls Office for the 2018 campaign season, and the signs are up! If you’re in the area, they’re located at 3300 S. Holly Avenue, next to the Inca Restaurant off of 41st Street. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Tis the season. Very cool.