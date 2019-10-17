Noem Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Elijah Cummings
PIERRE, S.D. – Upon the directive of President Donald Trump, Governor Kristi Noem today ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on October 18, 2019, in memory of Representative Elijah E. Cummings.
Cummings was a current member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Maryland’s 7th congressional district. He served in that capacity since 1996.
Just as an aside because of some misinformation out there, the directive of President Trump as honored by the State is 100% in line with the US flag code. In case you’re wondering what the flag code says…
By order of the President, the flag shall be flown at half-staff upon the death of principal figures of the United States Government and the Governor of a State, territory, or possession, as a mark of respect to their memory.
and…
The flag shall be flown at half-staff 30 days from the death of the President or a former President; 10 days from the day of death of the Vice President, the Chief Justice or a retired Chief Justice of the United States, or the Speaker of the House of Representatives; from the day of death until interment of an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, a Secretary of an executive or military department, a former Vice President, or the Governor of a State, territory, or possession; and on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress.
and…
(3) . the term “Member of Congress” means a Senator, a Representative, a Delegate, or the Resident Commissioner from Puerto Rico; and
– The Editor.
Nothing about serving with him?
Why? He has no connection to S.D.
I think they do that for currently serving members of congress out of respect.
I don’t think she should have done this. He was highly partisan, which manifested itself recently in his conduct in the bogus and dishonest attempt to impeach our President. He also may have profited from having political influence over enterprises run by his wife – a conflict of interest at the very least.
See above. Why are you questioning President Trump’s directive?
He was following the Flag Code as was Governor Noem.
Being gracious, kind and merciful during times of trouble is a virtuous act in charity. Isn’t that what we are called to be?
Is there no time we can be generous to people with whom we have disagreement? Not even in death?