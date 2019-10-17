Noem Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Elijah Cummings

PIERRE, S.D. – Upon the directive of President Donald Trump, Governor Kristi Noem today ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on October 18, 2019, in memory of Representative Elijah E. Cummings.

Cummings was a current member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Maryland’s 7th congressional district. He served in that capacity since 1996.

###

Just as an aside because of some misinformation out there, the directive of President Trump as honored by the State is 100% in line with the US flag code. In case you’re wondering what the flag code says…

By order of the President, the flag shall be flown at half-staff upon the death of principal figures of the United States Government and the Governor of a State, territory, or possession, as a mark of respect to their memory. and… The flag shall be flown at half-staff 30 days from the death of the President or a former President; 10 days from the day of death of the Vice President, the Chief Justice or a retired Chief Justice of the United States, or the Speaker of the House of Representatives; from the day of death until interment of an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, a Secretary of an executive or military department, a former Vice President, or the Governor of a State, territory, or possession; and on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress. and… (3) . the term “Member of Congress” means a Senator, a Representative, a Delegate, or the Resident Commissioner from Puerto Rico; and

– The Editor.