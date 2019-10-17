Thune: Passing USMCA Will Boost the U.S. Economy
“There are thousands of farmers in my state — and around the country — who are waiting for the relief that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement would bring.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the need to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to give farmers and ranchers more certainty and preserve and expand market access while boosting the U.S. economy as a whole.
John Thune has no expertise, experience, education, and knowledge of what a good trade deal is and the USMCA is not one of them. Afterall, it is just an update of NAFTA taking into account for a little inflation in production and export volumes, however still lacks any mechanism to deal with continuous dumping of agriculture and other merchantable products into the U.S. by Mexico. Under NAFTA, there was a weak Section 19 that called for a small tribunal of lawyers to decide dumping cases and was so weak and ineffective no one attempted to challenge Mexico’s cheap agriculture products dumped into the U.S. causing the centuries old California avocado industry and many other industries to go under. Anyone buy any of the tiny Mexican avocados in your local grocery store lately.
Thune graciously attempts to promote the USMCA deal, knowing little to nothing about it, to falsify his career as a lifer politician to hoodwink his South Dakota followers into believing he is accomplishing meaningful legislation as we real experts in trade end up shaking our heads wondering how and why stupid people following such career politicians take the word of a novice over experts in the field just as the leftist climate activists follow and believe people like Tom Steyer, AOC, Bernie Sanders, and the entire Democrat crowd running for president over the top U.S. & world scientists on the global warming issue.
Thune is playing his political game to get the ignorant to vote for him. Under the USMCA there is no antidumping cases that can be litigated and many industries will have to live with this Republican game for generations.
Senator Thune, for the record, political tariffs are never good and anyone who understands basic economics knows this and promoting your voters to believe China is an enemy of the United States is a vast disservice to the American people and to the peoples of the world. U.S. businessmen have caused more change to oppressive regimes like China to change their political structures than you or anyone else ever has including the narcissist, the chosen one, and the greatest president the world has ever known, Donald Trump (laughter erupts). As Ronald Reagan once told a story: “we are the government and we are here to help; and Reagan responded the government is the problem. Senator Thune, you are the problem. Stop trying to promote a cold war with China, they are necessary to the health of our nation and remember 39 million Americans work in the trade sectors in one way or another. That alone should give you pause on the damage you are doing to America.
This is John Thune’s idea of helping America with the money going to this billionaire’s family by way of Thune’s farm bailout has come from my pocket as well as thousands just like me on lost revenues due to Thune’s tariffs.
Really Senator, you call this America? You call this statesmanship?